With flowers come thorns: TRS and BJP bicker over Telangana festival

The Bathukamma flower festival of Telangana has acquired political hues this time around, with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP at loggerheads over celebrating the festival. At the moment, the two parties are involved in a battle for the Munugode Assembly bypoll, with the BJP deeming it a crucial electoral contest in its quest to increase its political footprint in the state.

The wrangling over the festival comes days after the two parties locked horns over holding events on September 17, the day in 1948 when Hyderabad merged with the Union of India. While the BJP marked it as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the TRS observed it as a day of integration with India. The government decided to hold events to observe the day after the BJP-led Union government announced it would mark the day with a public event in Hyderabad.

The BJP is now trying to gain political mileage out of the flower festival, which began earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, the MP from Secunderabad, celebrated the festival at the India Gate in New Delhi. This was the first time since Telangana’s formation in 2014 that the BJP has officially celebrated the flower festival.

“It was a celebration of Telangana’s culture and it also highlighted our state’s traditions. The celebration was just like the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17,’’ Reddy said. In Telangana, BJP women workers celebrated the festival with colourful displays outside the party’s state headquarters in Hyderabad and party offices across the state.

Mocking the party and claiming that the celebrations were linked to her father’s “increasing influence in national politics”, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha said, “After eight years of the formation of the state of Telangana, the BJP has suddenly decided to celebrate the festival. The BJP neglected it till now but, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s entry into national politics, the BJP was forced to organise the official celebration of the Bathukamma festival in New Delhi. It is due to his increasing influence in national politics that BJP has decided to embrace the Bathukamma festival in Telangana also. Why did it take them so long?’

Kavitha was instrumental in reviving the Bathukamma flower festival. By the time Telangana was formed, it had become a popular event. She led the celebrations from the front and over the years it has become a part of the state’s cultural calendar.

BJP leaders responded to Kavitha, saying the festival was not a personal one of the TRS. “It is not because of KCR that the festival is celebrated,’’ said K Deepika who is a BJP corporator in Hyderabad’s Monda Market area. The party also alleged that many women had refused to accept sarees given by the TRS government to mark the festival as they were of poor quality.

The TRS has gone all out to celebrate and showcase the festival to project regional pride and identity. All elected members of the party and leaders are participating in events while, encouraged by local leaders, special celebrations were organised in many educational institutions last week. Kavitha’s organisation Telangana Jagruthi, which promotes the state’s cultural traditions and arts, launched global Bathukamma celebrations and unveiled posters in eight countries. The TRS’s elected members and leaders, including Kavita, have been participating in at least three celebrations every day organised either by the party or other organisations.