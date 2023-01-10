Battleground Khammam: As BJP eyes weak link, KCR readies for challenge

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to kick off its Assembly election campaign on January 18 in Khammam, where it has traditionally not fared well electorally. The BJP is looking to pose a tough challenge to the ruling party in Khammam this time.

This will be the first public meeting of the BRS since its name change from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Assembly elections are due in Telangana later this year.

At the Khammam meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, will also outline his party’s plans in other states. The occasion is the launch of the second phase of “Kanti Velugu’’ — an eye check-up and screening camp. It will also be a show of strength as KCR will be flanked by his counterparts Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagant Mann (Punjab) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP is also going all-in in Khammam. It is set to induct former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is currently in the BRS, this week to shore up its organisation. This will put it in a position to challenge the BRS in the region. The undivided Khammam district — which was bifurcated to form the new Bhadradri Kothagudem district — has 10 Assembly segments. Srinivas Reddy won from Khammam on a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2014, bucking a massive pro-TRS wave, but later joined the BRS. However, the KCR-led party denied him a ticket in 2019, preferring Nama Nageshwara Rao. An upset Srinivas Reddy who has a good support base in Khammam remained in the party but aloof. Reddy will take at least two former MLAs and local BRS leaders to the BJP. The 10 Assembly segments in the former Khammam district have always voted differently, often against the prevailing wave.

In 2014, the TRS rode on a pro-Telangana sentiment to win 63 of 119 Assembly seats but managed to bag only one in the former Khammam district — Kothagudem. The Congress won four — Yellendu, Khammam, Palair, and Madhira (SC) while the YSRCP won Pinapaka, Wyra, and Aswaraopet (ST). The CPI (M) won Bhardrachalam (ST) while the Telugu Desam Party won the Sathupale (SC) seat.

The TRS won the December 2018 Assembly elections in a landslide, sweeping entire districts, but in Khammam the party won only one seat — Khammam. The Congress won six, the TDP won two, and one constituency went to an Independent. However, except for the Congress’s Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, all the other nine MLAs subsequently joined the BRS.

Khammam is known to be the testing ground for all political parties. On December 21, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting here, hoping to revive his party in Telangana again. The BJP too is likely to hold a public meeting there once Srinivas Reddy joins.

A day after the BRS public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on January 19 to inaugurate a slew of projects and address a public meeting in Secunderabad. The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad railway station. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the PM would also flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The BRS leaders from Khammam who will join the BJP will also meet the PM.