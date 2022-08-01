Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

With cracks in Telangana Congress widening over the issue of state unit president A Revanth Reddy’s leadership style, party leaders in the state have sought the intervention of the Congress high command. The latest trigger is Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s impending move to the BJP. If he defects, more MLAs are likely to follow suit.

Sources told The Indian Express that Raj Gopal appeared to have made up his mind to quit the party in spite of senior Congress leaders’ efforts to bring him back to the party. The legislator “may take a huge chunk of Congress supporters with him”, the sources added.

Raj Gopal “does not like how A Revanth Reddy is running the party”, said party insiders. Revanth, the party chief, was earlier part of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and joined the Congress in 2017. Raj Gopal believes the party has preferred to go with “outsiders” over loyal Congressmen in leadership roles. The Munugode MLA reportedly told Revanth not to visit or campaign in Nalgonda district, where his constituency is located. His brother Venkat Reddy is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhongir in the same district and together they have a strong base in the region. Congress leaders fear that Raj Gopal Reddy’s decision may also influence his brother, affecting the Congress’s fortunes in the district.

“Raj Gopal Reddy asked Revanth Reddy not to bother to visit or campaign in Nalgonda and warned him to stay away. He feels that Revanth promotes himself rather than the party and he does not involve other party leaders in any of his decisions. This is felt by almost all the other party leaders and they are making it known now very strongly,’’ said a source.

The party’s Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, or Jagga Reddy, is also reportedly livid with Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning and has approached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) over the issue. According to party insiders, other senior state Congress leaders have also reached out to AICC leaders, urging them to “focus on the state” and “set things in order”.

“Revanth Reddy puts up a show only for himself. Nothing that he does benefits the party. He must be held responsible as an individual. I have complained to AICC. How will the Congress hope to come to power in Telangana when Revanth does not have support in the party? No other party leader is with him,” Jagga Reddy said.

A source said, “Jagga Reddy said that unless Revanth changes his autocratic style of functioning, the Congress will not perform as a single, united unit. If action is not taken before the elections, the Congress may not perform well due to the infighting.”

Former state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, and other functionaries were distancing themselves from the issue, said party insiders. Revanth, according to some state unit leaders, “was trying to involve everyone in the decision-making process” and “would tour the state to unify the Congress’s efforts to win in the coming elections”