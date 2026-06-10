The Telangana case that got Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination cancelled

A woman’s complaint from 2022 against a Telangana Congress leader has sent ripples amid the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election, culminating in the rejection of Congress nominee Meenakshi Natarajan’s candidature.

As BJP leaders celebrated inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday evening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya hinted at how the party had unearthed the case, thanking “Congress friends from Telangana” for their assistance.

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The proceedings that ultimately became central to the challenge against Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination trace back to a criminal case registered in Telangana in 2022. The case arose from a complaint filed by a former associate of a senior Congress politician, alleging that she had been subjected to a pattern of abuse, coercion, intimidation and exploitation during the course of a personal relationship spanning several months. This case is currently at the stage of consideration of charges.

An objection filed by BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari to Natarajan’s nomination had alleged that she had failed to fully disclose details of this case in her affidavit.

Natarajan has not been named in this case. However, her name figures in a subsequent private complaint filed by the woman before the Hyderabad court in August 2025.

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How Natarajan was named

Unlike the criminal cases that form the backdrop of the dispute, the private complaint is directed not only at the principal accused but also at a range of Congress office-bearers, legislators and functionaries whom the complainant accuses of shielding influential figures despite repeated complaints and ongoing legal proceedings.

Also read | Meenakshi Natarajan: Rahul Gandhi loyalist caught in Rajya Sabha poll row

Over dozens of pages, the complainant recounts what she describes as a years-long effort to secure action against a senior Congress politician against whom criminal proceedings had already been initiated. She alleges that despite repeated representations to party leaders, disciplinary action was not taken and influential leaders continued to receive organisational backing.

“I have given several representations to the Congress party higher-ups, but no action has been taken,” the complaint states.

The petitioner alleges that while criminal proceedings continued in courts across multiple jurisdictions, those accused retained political influence and continued to enjoy support from powerful figures within the party.

By the time the complaint was filed, Natarajan had become the Congress’s Telangana in-charge and one of the party’s most influential organisational leaders in the state.

Allegations of inaction

The complainant alleges that she personally raised the issue with Natarajan and sought disciplinary action against the principal accused. According to the petition, Natarajan informed her that the accused had already been suspended from the party. “When asked for the letter, she did not respond,” the complaint alleges.

That allegation would eventually form the basis for naming Natarajan as an accused in the private complaint.

The petition does not accuse Natarajan of participating in any of the underlying criminal acts alleged against the principal accused. Instead, it seeks to hold her responsible for what the complainant characterises as organisational inaction and the continued political advancement of individuals facing serious allegations.

Charges denied

When the matter came before the Hyderabad court, Natarajan filed a detailed response on October 24, 2025. She denied any wrongdoing and argued that she had been improperly dragged into a dispute in which she played no direct role.

“The petitioner has failed to attribute any specific criminal act or omission to this respondent,” her reply states.

Natarajan argued that the allegations against her were “vague, general, omnibus” and failed to disclose any cognisable offence.

She defended the organisational decisions cited in the complaint, stating that appointments within the Congress were made through consultation with party leadership and based on political and organisational considerations.

Natarajan further argued that the complaint was attempting to transform a personal dispute into a criminal case against party office-bearers.

“The complaint appears to be a desperate attempt to drag senior party functionaries into a personal dispute,” the reply states.

Her response emphasises that no direct act had been attributed to her. “This respondent cannot be held vicariously liable for the alleged actions of another accused merely by virtue of her organisational position in the party,” the filing states.

She also objected to efforts to expedite the proceedings, arguing that an accelerated hearing would prejudice her right to defend herself. “The advancement of the hearing would seriously prejudice this respondent’s right to defend herself properly and would violate principles of natural justice,” the response states.

On Tuesday, the Congress reacted sharply to Natarajan’s nomination being rejected, describing it as a blatant attempt to undermine the democratic process. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the allegations against Natarajan were baseless and politically motivated. “The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC,” Venugopal said.

With inputs from Nikhila Henry in Hyderabad