HashtagPolitics | Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar receives flak over video showing him fetching shoes for Amit Shah

The TRS and Congress on Monday attacked Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple went viral.
The two parties alleged Kumar has hurt the self-respect of the southern state.
TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao said Telangana is observing the “slaves to Delhi” who carry slippers and the leader who is questioning the “Delhi leaders”.
ఢిల్లీ “చెప్పులు” మోసే గుజరాతీ గులాములను- ఢిల్లీ నాయకులకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న నాయకున్ని – తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం గమనిస్తున్నది.
తెలంగాణ ఆత్మ గౌరవాన్ని కించపరిచే ప్రయత్నాన్ని తిప్పి గొట్టి, తెలంగాణ ఆత్మ గౌరవాన్ని నిలపడానికి తెలంగాణ సబ్బండ వర్ణం సిద్దంగా ఉన్నది.
జై తెలంగాణ! https://t.co/SpFCHAszYe
— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022
The leader questioning the Delhi leaders is an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, referring to the video, alleged it shows the truth regarding the position of a backward class leader in Delhi.
“Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah … Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam (self-respect of Telugus).What’s the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth ..,” he tweeted, referring to the video. Kumar is a Lok Sabha member.
Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah …
“Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam”
🥾🥾👟👟🥾👟👟👞👞
What’s the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .. pic.twitter.com/buk99T4Jlg
— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) August 22, 2022
Taking strong exception to the comments of TRS and Congress leaders, Kumar said many devotees undertake service in places of worship like cleaning footwear and asked whether it amounts to “slavery”.
Shah is a fatherly figure and a big issue has been made out of service to him, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kumar referred to incidents in the past when some officials allegedly either touched the feet of CM KCR or sat at the feet of the his family members. He asked whether it also amounted to ‘slavery’.
Top News
Latest News
Pakistan’s government steps up pressure on ex-PM Imran Khan
Blackpink’s Jennie gives ‘villain vibes’ as she shares sauna with Lily Rose-Depp in new The Idol teaser, watch
Abhishek Parakkat: A young digital star with bold business goals
BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family hints at foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal
Explained: Why is Haryana govt’s merger plan for its schools facing opposition?
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling
Disputed Karnataka shrine: State govt works out a joint Hindu, Muslim panel
Little star with a massive glow: Sayesha Singh is trending with her Instagram reels
Jamia Millia Islamia extends admission deadline for distance, online courses
Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib’s graft conviction
Robbers attack employees at petrol pump in Pune’s Narhe, flee with Rs 20k
When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, he couldn’t handle flops: ‘Dimple thought I had gone insane’
WHO shares nutrition tips ‘to reduce your risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer’
Newsmaker | Congress’s Ludhiana lynchpin, Bharat Bhushan Ashu a controversy magnet
Decoding KK’s most loved songs on his birth anniversary: He didn’t want to sing Tadap Tadap, how his natural voice got him Sach Keh Raha