Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are planning multiple events to celebrate the 75 years of Independence and looking to ensure that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign proposed by the Centre is held successfully. Ruling party leaders in both states said that the governments are wary of inviting unnecessary criticism from the BJP for any possible lapses..

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to celebrate the Independence Day with ‘Swatantra Bharatha vajraotsava dwi saptaham’ for two weeks – seven days leading up to August 15 and seven days after that.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that around 1.62 crore national flags would be hoisted across the state from August 13 to 15.

In Telangana, KCR instructed officials concerned to organise a slew of programmes emphasising on patriotism and educating the new generation about freedom fighters, their sacrifices and the fruits of the freedom struggle. He instructed the officials to organise door-to-door flag hoisting, sports events, essay writing, elocution competition, Kavi Sammelan and cultural programmes to infuse nationalism.

“Independent India achieved many milestones in 75 years. India is flourishing as the biggest democratic country in the world. India should be moulded qualitatively as dreamt by the freedom fighters and authors of the Constitution. Every citizen has the responsibility to safeguard the democratic, secular and federal spirit. Independent India is thriving in unity in diversity by respecting multi-cultures, languages and traditions. The cultural lifestyle in India is unique in the world. Unlike the last generation, present youth are not exhibiting patriotism and their emotions due to the rise in technology and work pressure. The present situation needs to be reviewed. At this juncture, every Telangana citizen should take part in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence from village to town and spread the message of the country’s glory as ‘One India’,’’ CM KCR said.

The Telangana government gave orders to handloom and power loom weavers of Gadwal, Narayanpet, Siricilla, Pochampally, Bhongir and Warangal to make nearly 1.20 crore tricolour flags to be hoisted in every house in the state. According to chief secretary Somesh Kumar, national flags, reflecting patriotic spirit, will be put up at all public places, bus stations, railway stations, cinema halls, shopping malls, star hotels in the cities, and main junctions. He said friendly government programmes will be organised to improve cordial relations between employees and people. Cultural programmes to create patriotism among employees will be organised, he added.

The education department will hold celebrations for 15 days in all residential gurukuls, private and corporate educational institutions, universities, and postgraduate and graduate colleges. Sports and games competitions, essay writing, painting, patriotic song competition, stage dramas and cultural programmes to create awareness of patriotism will be held, Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Reddy said.

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Sameer Sharma said that the tricolour would be hoisted atop all government buildings and official quarters, besides 1.2 lakh village and ward secretariats and on the houses of 2.6 lakh volunteers as well. The flag will be hoisted on all industrial houses, shops and establishments and residential colonies.

“We will ensure that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be a big success,’’ senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day. According to officials in the Union Ministry of Culture, the plan is to reach out to more than 20 crore homes across the country by August 15.