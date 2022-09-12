HashtagPolitics | Who ate Tejasvi Surya’s masala dosa? BJP MP says yet to receive parcel, police turned away delivery boy, retorts Cong

After Tejasvi Surya was seen eating masala dosa at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar and asking people to visit the place in a viral video, the Congress has been criticising the BJP’s South Bengaluru MP saying that he was relishing when several areas of the city were flooded as the video was dated September 5.

The Congress on Saturday launched a campaign against Surya sending masala dosa by parcel to his house through Dunzo, a doorstep delivery app.

Congress leader Tejesh Kumar C tweeted, “Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his irresponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have this free dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.”

Congress worker Srivatsa tweeted, “No one has defamed ‘Brand Bengaluru’ as much as @Tejasvi_Surya has. He was busy eating Masala Dosa when Bengaluru was drowning and now terms his incompetence as a ‘conspiracy’.”

No one has defamed ‘Brand Bengaluru’ as much as @Tejasvi_Surya has. He was busy eating Masala Dosa when Bengaluru was drowning and now terms his incompetence as a ‘conspiracy’. Time to send this useless MP packing. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 8, 2022

However, Surya on Sunday said that he had not yet received the parcel that was sent by the Congress in a bid to win the war of words.

“Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent a Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance!”

Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! pic.twitter.com/Uwa08SH34B — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 11, 2022

Responding to Surya’s tweet, Congress’s Karnataka spokesperson, Lavanya Ballal, said, “Thindi pota, stop being a food blogger and get to work @Tejasvi_Surya how jobless of you to keep waiting.”

Tejesh Kumar responded to Tejasvi’s remarks and tweeted, “Dear @Tejasvi_Surya, infact the Dosas were sent to your office address and Acknowledgement of the same is attached for your reference. Was aware of 40% corruption in Govt, now we got to know 100% corruption in your office as someone in your office has ate your Dosas. #Corruption.”

Local police sources also said the Dunzo delivery boy arrived near Tejasvi’s house but was turned away by the police in the locality.

Earlier, photos of Surya with the caption ‘missing’ went viral on social media where one of them read: “for no reason, he will land up in Congress-ruled states, but now his own state is going through one of the worst stages.”

The video went viral to an extent that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convenor Jagan Patimeedi tweeted, “when #Bangalore was flooding, Bengaluru-South MP @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a eat out. Video dated 5th Sept- Monday when the whole city was flooded & people suffering this irresponsible MP is promoting Hotels & Enjoying food. Just like When #Rome was Burning, Nero was Fiddling.” [sic]

When the media questioned Surya about it, he said that it was only a conspiracy against him. The Congress, along with a section of people with ‘vested interests,’ is giving others the wrong impression that

the whole of Bengaluru is flooded. That is not the case. Only 5 per cent of the Bellandur area was affected (by floods), what do you want us to do? This is a conspiracy to defame Bangalore. This is a conspiracy to defame our government and Bengaluru.”

“In my constituency, there was absolute normalcy, which is why I went and celebrated Ganesha Chaturthi and I was with people,” he added.

“Amist the allegations, Surya hit out at the Congress. He shared pictures of him meeting residents and said: “Water logging in Koramangala 6th block is problem from 40 years! Seeing how I fixed similar problem in 4th block, residents met me to seek solution. Held meetings today with officials to implement time bound solution. Do we need bigger certificate for Congress incompetence?”