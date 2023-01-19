Politics | Emergency door row: ‘VIP brat’, ‘anarchist hooligan’, ‘thug’… Tejasvi Surya faces Opposition blast

The Opposition reacted sharply to reports of Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya opening the emergency exit of an IndiGo airplane “by mistake”, while it was at the Chennai airport, on December 10 last year.

Taking a veiled dig at Surya, the official account of the Congress put up an image of an aircraft, with its emergency doors highlighted, and captioned the image, “Education unlocks many doors.”

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “The BJP VIP Brats ! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP power elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohhh! U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !”

Sharing a picture of Surya and IndiGo jet, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, without naming the BJP MP, tweeted, “Seems someone is too eager to achieve big in political life. It doesn’t happen this way. Success in politics is a factor of humility and perseverance, not volatility and arrogance.”

The AAP, which is looking to make inroads in Karnataka, said on its Bengaluru Twitter account that “Surya was the anarchist hooligan of the BJP” and added that he “led a mob attack on Chief Minister (Arvind) Kejriwal’s house and gave “communal hate speech in public”. It said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was “protecting a promoting a thug in the form of a youth icon.”

Omar Abdullah, Vice-President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference tweeted Wednesday, “As a frequent flyer it’s very scary to know that emergency exit doors can “open by mistake”.

He added that the “airline should immediately recreate the incident on camera & make it public. All of us need to know what not to do by mistake.”

Reacting to a news report that suggested that Surya was “lightly resting” his hand while the “door may have slightly opened”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar called it “comical nonsense!”

“Is the emergency exit door so light that it opens on feather touch? DGCA must probe into the technology issue and the safety angle. ⁦@Tejasvi_Surya⁩ must face the music for irresponsible, dangerous behaviour on the plane — if not for his utterances,” he added.

Also responding to the report, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who represents the Shivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, said: “Ok. Noted. Matter closed. Appreciate the alert action of @Tejasvi_Surya which saved the lives of everyone on board.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the incident happened by “mistake” and that Surya had “apologised” for the same.

“The person concerned, Tejasvi Surya himself reported to the crew and the pilot following which all the protocols were followed and only then was the aircraft allowed to take off,” Scindia said.

He added that after the incident the plane took off only after mandatory checks. “Full protocol was followed as DGCA has investigated. Only after all checks the aircraft took off,” he added.

The airline released a statement on Tuesday (January 17), which did not name Surya; only mentioned “a passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022” who had “accidentally opened the emergency exit”.