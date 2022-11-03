scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Tejasvi Surya to launch BJP’s youth wing branch office at Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Worli Assembly constituency. The Bangalore South MP is set to meet district, zone, and ward-level party members of the BJYM .

The inauguration of the youth wing branch by Surya will take place at 11.30 am and is part of his day-long programme in Mumbai.

BJP MP from Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya will inaugurate a branch of the BJP’s youth wing at Mumbai’s Worli Friday morning, the party announced Thursday. The development assumes significance as Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena.

The inauguration of the youth wing branch by Surya will take place at 11.30 am and is part of his day-long programme in Mumbai, named ‘Mumbai Tejasvi Swagat’. Throughout the second half of Friday, the Bangalore South MP will address the district, zone, and ward-level party members of the BJYM at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, opposite Shivaji Park in Dadar West.

After arriving in Mumbai around 10 am, Surya will pay tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue outside the Mumbai International Airport. He will also pay tributes at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak at Chaityabhoomi and the Veer Savarkar Smarak at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium at Dadar. He will flag off the mobile booth of Rojgar Katta Abhiyan at the auditorium.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Worli, Dadar and Lower Parel areas with special attention on the Worli Assembly constituency. It organised a Dahi Handi programme at the Jambori Maidan in Worli in August. It later conducted Diwali festivals in the same areas, including Jambori Maidan and Shivaji Park. The BJP also organised a Marathi Dandiya festival in Chinchpokli in south Mumbai during Navratri in October.

Surya, 31, was appointed the national president of the BJYM in September 2020. Aaditya Thackeray, 32, made his electoral debut from the Worli Assembly constituency in 2019 as he became the first Thackeray ever to contest elections.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:29:20 pm
