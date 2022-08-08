scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

RJD sources said the new alliance with JD(U) was almost "a done deal minus some riders". "Our first priority is to see the BJP out of power. The rest can be taken care of,” an RJD source said.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: August 8, 2022 5:34:31 pm
The primary issue the RJD has to figure out is whether to press for Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister of such an alliance, or to wait on this for a while. (Photo: Twitter/@RJDforIndia)

THE RJD would welcome a chance to be in the government again after 20 months of sharing power with the JD(U) between 2015 and 2017, but it is treading carefully on the matter. The primary issue it has to figure out is whether to press for Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister of such an alliance, or to wait on this for a while.

RJD sources said the new alliance was almost “a done deal minus some riders”. “Our first priority is to see the BJP out of power. The rest can be taken care of,” an RJD source said. Party leaders pointed to a recent statement by Tejashwi: “Sarkar ko itni zor se hilayenge ki gir jayegi (We will shake the government so hard, that it will fall).”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Officially, state RJD president Jagdanand Singh said his party was yet to make a proposal to Nitish Kumar to form a government with the JD(U). While RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary, who also spoke on the matter, said its offer was “understood”, he is not in the loop of things within the party.

Read |Nitish Kumar ‘reaches out’ to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

If the RJD is wise perhaps in not jumping the gun, ahead of scheduled meetings of its own party workers and those of the JD(U), it was the BJP’s silence in Patna on Monday that was striking. Unlike the RJD office down the same road, that bustled with meetings and a constant stream of people heading in an out, the BJP office busied itself with preparations for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” yatra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

A BJP leader said they had alerted the central leadership on Sunday evening about the developments. “We have been asked not to react. As far as we know, the central leadership has not reached out to Nitish Kumar.”

In Premium Now |Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ties with BJP, RJD

The BJP leader admitted that, used now to Nitish behaving like this every few months, this time they may call his bluff. “We find no reason to placate him as there is no immediate trigger (for the JD-U to part ways).”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:04:28 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

3

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final

5

Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement