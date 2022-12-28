Tejashwi Prasad to represent Bihar in Kolkata meet, RJD boasts of his growing stature

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has allowed his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to attend National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata on December 30 and the RJD has taken it as a big opportunity for the young leader to showcase his leadership quality at the meeting, which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi.

This is the first time Bihar Deputy CM would represent the state at a meeting of the central government. Nitish has skipped at least half a dozen meetings of the central government since July, including the most recent zonal council meet chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opportunity for Tejashwi to represent the state assumes significance in the wake of Nitish’s statement in Nalanda on December 13 that Tejashwi would lead the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) poll campaign in 2025. The RJD has been indirectly pressuring Nitish to pass on the CM chair to Tejashwi, preferably before 2025 elections.

Though allowing Tejashwi to represent the state in the Ganga meet could be a deft political move by Nitish to keep RJD in good humour, ally RJD still takes it as a big opportunity for Tejashwi, who would get a chance to interact with the PM and the chief ministers of several states.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh had recently told The Indian Express that Nitish should leave “smaller things (CM post) for bigger prize (PM post)”.

RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express: “Whatever be the reason for the CM allowing his deputy to attend the Kolkata meet, it only shows the growing stature of our leader, who had successfully pitched development theme in the 2020 Assembly polls. We were just sniffing distance from power. In a caste-ridden state, Tejashwi ji talked about jobs and progress. Whatever opportunity he has been getting now is all because of what he deserves. The sun is rising from the East.”

As for Tejashwi, the Kolkata meet is also an opportunity to speak well with facts. He had faltered in his speech during July Vidhan Sabha function that was attended by the PM.

A JD (U) leader, however, said: “There could be two reasons for the Bihar CM deciding to skip the Kolkata meet — he wants Tejashwi to grow and also wants to avoid eye contact with the PM for not taking him in loop before snapping ties with the BJP last August.”

The leader said Nitish had been “an astute politician with years of experience and someone who knows the balancing act in a coalition set-up”.