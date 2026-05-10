Inside ‘Team Vijay’: The strategists, influencers, loyalists, and ex-bureaucrat in Tamil Nadu’s new Cabinet

Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin and a former DMK and VCK leader, represents the TVK’s campaign machinery. ( Aadhav Arjuna/Instagram)

The new Tamil Nadu Cabinet sworn in alongside Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday reflects the unusual architecture of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

First in the order is N “Bussy” Anand, Vijay’s closest political organiser and the party’s general secretary. A former Puducherry legislator from the Bussy constituency, Anand is the bridge between Vijay’s fan-club universe and electoral politics. For TVK cadres, he is less a conventional functionary than the operational heartbeat of the movement – the man who converted welfare associations, blood donation networks and fan clubs into a political machine.

Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin and a former DMK and VCK leader, represents the TVK’s campaign machinery. He brings to the Cabinet a mix of elite political access, booth-level management, youth mobilisation and social justice vocabulary. His rise signals Vijay’s attempt to professionalise a party born out of fandom without surrendering its emotional energy.