Inside ‘Team Vijay’: The strategists, influencers, loyalists, and ex-bureaucrat in Tamil Nadu’s new Cabinet

The new Tamil Nadu Cabinet sworn in alongside Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday reflects the unusual architecture of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
First in the order is N “Bussy” Anand, Vijay’s closest political organiser and the party’s general secretary. A former Puducherry legislator from the Bussy constituency, Anand is the bridge between Vijay’s fan-club universe and electoral politics. For TVK cadres, he is less a conventional functionary than the operational heartbeat of the movement – the man who converted welfare associations, blood donation networks and fan clubs into a political machine.
Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin and a former DMK and VCK leader, represents the TVK’s campaign machinery. He brings to the Cabinet a mix of elite political access, booth-level management, youth mobilisation and social justice vocabulary. His rise signals Vijay’s attempt to professionalise a party born out of fandom without surrendering its emotional energy.
Dr K G Arun Raj gives the ministry its technocratic face. A doctor who later joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and served in the Income Tax Department before taking voluntary retirement, Raj became one of TVK’s most recognisable policy and television faces. The DMK’s allegation that he was linked to the 2020 tax raids against Vijay, denied by him and the party, only made him more visible as the system insider who crossed into Vijay’s camp.
K A Sengottaiyan brings what the young party lacks: decades of legislative and ministerial experience in AIADMK, since the MGR era. The former AIADMK veteran, gives Vijay’s Cabinet administrative memory and a link to Tamil Nadu’s older governance culture. In a ministry otherwise filled with first-generation leaders, his presence offers ballast.
P Venkataraman is among Vijay’s long-trusted institutional hands. Known within the Vijay ecosystem as a steady administrator who worked closely with him long before the TVK’s formal launch, he represents continuity between Vijay Makkal Iyakkam – Vijay’s social organisation – and the new government. He is not a mass orator in the Anand mould, but a systems man, the kind charismatic movements need when they move from campaign stages to government files.
R Nirmalkumar, a former BJP digital operator who later moved to the AIADMK before joining the TVK, embodies the party’s post-television politics. His contribution lies in turning fandom into algorithms of building meme networks, WhatsApp chains and online volunteer systems into a disciplined digital campaign force.
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Rajmohan Arumugam brings satire, screens and internet-era communication into government. Known through YouTube channel Put Chutney, Tamil Vannakam and his earlier public speaking career, he represents a new Tamil political grammar: less slogan, more meme; less platform speech, more conversational outrage and humour.
Dr T K Prabhu, a dentist-politician from Karaikudi, adds another professional face to the Cabinet. His rise from local organisation to ministerial office shows TVK’s attempt to project educated, managerial credibility beyond cinema charisma.
The youngest and most striking entrant into the Cabinet is S Keerthana. At 29, the Sivakasi MLA brings generational change, gender representation and media fluency. Her ascent as a young woman minister from a politically masculine industrial belt gives Vijay’s first ministry one of its sharpest visual messages.
By evening, the shape of the new government was clear: a Cabinet built from the strange new chemistry of Tamil Nadu politics – fan clubs, bureaucrats, influencers, defectors, professionals, and old warriors gathered around one actor-turned-CM.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More