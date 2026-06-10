Team Suvendu: Swapan Dasgupta gets finance, Dilip Ghosh panchayats

Swapan Dasgupta, columnist and former Rajya Sabha MP, will take charge as the West Bengal Finance Minister in the newly formed Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government.

A state government notification shows all 41 ministers in the new government have now been allocated portfolios. Six of them, including Chief Minister Adhikari, took the oath of office on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The remaining 35 were sworn in on June 1. Of these, 41 ministers, 19 hold cabinet rank, three are Ministers of State with Independent charge and 19 are Ministers of State.

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Adhikari, besides being the Chief Minister, holds the charge of the departments of Home and Hill Affairs, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Power, Information and Cultural Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms and other departments not allotted to any minister.

Nishith Pramanik, a former Union Minister, is in charge of North Bengal Development and Water Resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing and prominent woman leader Agnimitra Paul will handle Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. Significantly, Paul was in charge of both Urban Development and Women and Child Development in the earlier notification. In the fresh one, she holds only the Urban Development portfolio.

Dipak Burman, earlier the headmaster of a school, has been given charge of the School Education department. Former journalist Jagannath Chattopadhyay, is the Higher Education Minister in the new government. Dudh Kumar Mondal is the Agriculture Minister.

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35 Bengal ministers took the oath of office on June 1 35 Bengal ministers took the oath of office on June 1

Tapas Roy, who was earlier with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress and also served as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government before joining the BJP in 2024, has got the portfolios of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources.

Shankar Ghosh, who was with the CPM before switching to the BJP in 2021, will hold charge of Parliamentary Affairs and tourism. Arjun Singh, a former MP, will handle the Labour and Transport departments in the new government.

Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, an oncologist who made headlines for campaigning with a fish before the election, has been given charge of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. Another doctor in Team Suvendu, Indranil Khan, will lead the departments of Youth Services and Sports, and Consumer Affairs. Malati Rava Roy, an MLA from Tufanganj with links to the RSS, will take charge of the departments of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and self-help groups.

Ashok Dinda, former cricketer, is now a minister of state for Agricultural Marketing, MSMEs and Textiles. Kalita Maji, who once worked as a household help and battled against all odds to become an MLA, is a minister of state for Housing.