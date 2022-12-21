TDP and YSRCP lock horns, this time over a photo exhibition

In the battle between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), a photo exhibition has emerged as the latest flashpoint.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP on Tuesday organised a photo exhibition on the alleged atrocities by the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party. The event was organised at the TDP headquarters in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

“It is a photo expose of the YSRCP’s atrocities,” said TDP politburo member B Umamaheswara Rao. Calling the images “framed” accusations, the YSRCP hit back saying that the TDP “was desperately trying to defame the YSRCP” and that “it was clutching at the straws, destined never to return to power”.

A former Irrigation minister in the previous TDP government, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who inaugurated the photo exhibition said, “These photos thoroughly expose the misdeeds, atrocious rule and heinous crime committed by the YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. These photos will show the rule of terror of the YSRCP leaders in the past three-and-half years. The lands occupied illegally by the ruling party leaders too are exhibited here.”

TDP’s national general secretary and son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu N Lokesh Naidu said, “The photos depict how TDP workers were subjected to various kinds of harassment.” He added, “These photos thoroughly expose the physical harassment of TDP workers. The pictures also reflect the recent incidents of violence and arson in Macherla. The incidents of extortions by the YSRCP leaders caught in the act, and other atrocities, are exhibited in the shape of photos.”

Responding to the ruling party’s general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said, “This so-called photo exhibition is a desperate attempt to cover up the failures of the TDP. If we begin presenting photo evidence of the atrocities and anarchy committed by the TDP, it would cover up the entire state.”

On December 16, TDP and YSCRP workers clashed in the Mancherla town of the Palnadu district in the state at a TDP event. The TDP has since alleged that the ruling party’s workers attacked the TDP programme, which sought to highlight the “failures of the YSRCP government”. YSRCP workers claimed that the TDP cadre attacked them first without any reason.

At the exhibition, Umamaheswara Rao asked, “Why were innocent TDP activists in Macherla harassed and taken into custody illegally? The TDP will lodge a complaint with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) against certain IPS officers acting as YPS (YSRCP) officers. We feel that the ruling party leaders could not digest the tremendous response of the TDP’s ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki (Why is our state facing this fate?)’ programme. They resorted to this kind of harassment. It is no longer tolerable,” he said.

YSRCP spokesperson and Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu claimed TDP workers were the ones who started the violence. “YSRCP members and supporters were just trying to counter the TDP allegations but TDP workers started attacking us,” the minister added.

The TDP’s political footprint has been shrinking since the rise of the YSRCP and last month Chandrababu Naidu said at a public meeting in Kurnool that the Assembly elections in 2024 would be his last if his party was not voted back to power. In November 2021, Naidu vowed not to enter the Assembly after accusing YSRCP ministers of verbally abusing his wife Bhuvaneshwari and launching personal attacks on him.