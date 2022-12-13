Tawang clash | Opposition takes on Centre: ‘Be honest about Chinese transgressions’

News of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district in the early hours of December 9 has Opposition parties hitting out at the BJP-led Central government even as they praise Indian Army jawans for putting up a fight.

In line with Opposition MPs seeking a discussion on the matter in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Modi Govt should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament.”

Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese.

Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too.

We are one with the nation on the issues of National Security and would not like to politicize it. But Modi Govt

should be honest..

1/ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 12, 2022

Adding that the issue should not be politicised, Kharge said, “We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

Other senior Congress leaders accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of brushing aside the skirmishes at the LAC and failing to rein in China’s “audacity”. Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing.”

Ramesh’s party colleague and fellow Upper House member Randeep Singh Surjewala invoked statements made by PM Modi in 2020 when he asserted that neither had anyone intruded into Indian territory nor captured military posts. The PM’s statement came two days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that Chinese troops had sought to erect a structure in Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the LAC.

In a tweet in Hindi, Surjewala said, “Instead of giving a blunt answer to China even after the martyrdom of our 20 brave soldiers, the PM issued a statement that ‘no one has entered’. If he had devoted his attention more towards the security and sovereignty of the country, instead of maintaining his image, China would never have the audacity to do this again and again.”

हमारे 20 बहादुर सैनिकों की शहादत के बाद भी चीन को दो टूक जवाब देने की बजाय.. पीएम ने "कोई नहीं घुस आया…" का बयान देकर देश की सुरक्षा और संप्रभुता से ज्यादा, अपनी "आभासी छवि" बनाए रखने में सारा ध्यान न लगाया होता, तो चीन बार बार ये दुस्साहस करने की धृष्टता कभी नहीं करता ! pic.twitter.com/2UzByLX2ET — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 12, 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi echoed the concerns about the way the Modi government has dealt with Chinese transgressions. “China has learnt from experiences at Doklam, Depsang, Galwan and Demchok that @PMOIndia will never accept this invasion and use his friendly media to spin a different story. Therefore, China continues to invade, bit by bit without making any noise.”

China had raised the strength of it's troops across Arunachal Pradesh by 75℅ in August of 2022, just before the Communist Party Congress, which eventually re-elected Xi Jinping for another 5 yrs. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 13, 2022

Congress MP Manish Tewari, meanwhile, said the bigger question was why the clashes between the troops kept happening. “What is it that the Chinese really want? Do we have a read on their intentions? It is the ‘why’ that is critical. Otherwise we have a battle hardened Armed Force to take care of them.”

BSP chief Mayawati too called upon the government to strengthen its intelligence, adding that the country’s hopes were now pinned on the government’s diplomatic skills.

2. भारतीय सेना ने चीन के साथ ताज़ा मामले में भी एक बार फिर जैसे को तैसा मुँहतोड़ जवाब देकर अपनी प्रसिद्धि के अनुरूप कार्य किया है, जो सराहनीय। अब सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है कि अपनी कुटनीतिक कुशलता का परिचय दे, यही देश को उम्मीद। अपनी इण्टेलिजेन्स को भी और मजबूत बनाना होगा। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 13, 2022

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a Modi critic, also questioned the government. “Will Modi shake hands again (with China) despite the blood of our jawans being spilled or Chinese blackmail is more powerful to again say ‘Koyi aaya nahin?’”

In a statement in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the issue had been raised at a diplomatic level. He assured the House that the Indian Army is “capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country” and “ready to tackle any transgression”. But the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the Chair did not accept its demand for a discussion following Singh’s statement.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy V have expressed their solidarity with the Indian Army, saluting its bravery.