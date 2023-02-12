Tap into opportunities in UP’s health sector: Mandaviya to investors

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Saturday made a pitch for private investment in the healthcare sector, informing investors about the “large consumer base” and also removing the misconception that rural areas do not have buying power.

Speaking during a session on the second day of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told investors that while his government is “pro-poor, pro-farmer”, it is also “industry-friendly”.

Telling investors that the state is benefiting in a big way because of the “double engine” government, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the dimension of health in the country. Along with this, work has been done to link health with development.”

He said the Centre is in talks with the World Bank and it has agreed to give loan in the health sector on low interest and that the government is working to formulate a system for the same.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the health and family welfare sector alone has got investment offers worth nearly Rs 54,000 crore, while offers worth another Rs 17,000 crore have come in the medical education sector. Pathak, while informing investors about the “large health consumer base” in Uttar Pradesh shared that daily, around 1.70 lakh patients come to government hospitals for treatment, which include nearly 12,000 accidental or serious disease patients.

Alleging that under previous governments, especially during the Samajwadi Party’s rule, not just healthcare providers but even others used to be scared about their security and assuring that the present government would secure their interests first, Pathak called for private investment in the health sector.

“Badi sankhya mein hospitals hone ke karan humein PPP mode pe dene ka faisla kiya hai… PPP mode pe hum kuch hospitals dena chahte hain trail basis par. Yeh safal hua to hum pure Pradesh mein lagu karenge” (We have hospitals in big numbers because of which we have decided to give hospitals on Public Private Partnership. We are going to give some hospitals on PPP mode and if these are successful then we are going to implement it in the entire state),” said Pathak.

He also told investors that with nearly 227 lakh Ayushman card holders in Uttar Pradesh, they have a big opportunity to empanel their hospitals as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government also placed a draft policy before the investors, seeking their suggestions on the scheme to attract private investment in the state’s health sector.

Pathak also requested investors to invest in health ATMs at 25,000 sub-centres in the state.

Amid the discussion during the session, titled ‘Healthcare through the investor lens the post-Covid scenario’, Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta – The Medicity, also gave suggestions to attract private investment in the sector. Informing that he is a product of King George’s Medical College in Lucknow and after spending time abroad, he decided to also give back to the state but at the same time, he shared the problems faced by private investors in the healthcare sector.

He appealed to the government to encourage manufacturing of medical equipment in Uttar Pradesh as after spending crores of money, the equipment become non-functional within 10 years and again large-scale investment is to be made to export the same.

He informed that while Medanta in Lucknow is already a 130-bedded critical care unit but it is now expanding it by adding 100 beds because of the high demand.

While Trehan also sought incentives to invest in rural areas claiming that consumers do not have enough capacity, later in his speech Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Medical and Health Mayankeshwar Singh removed the mis-conception of investors and assured them that “rural areas of Uttar Pradesh have paying power” and it is just that they have to invest there.

“Rural areas are still backward in health. Please also see towards rural areas. Rural areas also have potential. Do not think that rural areas do not have buying power, it has a lot of buying power,” said Singh.