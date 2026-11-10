District Collectors are accustomed to receiving complaints. As C Joseph Vijay’s government completed six months in office on Tuesday, the question in Kallakurichi was whether the collector herself had filed one with the Chief Secretary against a ruling party MLA.

The legislator, C Arul Vignesh, denied allegations that he had sent her an obscene message and harassed her. While Congress MP Jothimani claimed the Collector was reported to have filed a formal complaint, it is yet to be officially confirmed.

In Thuraiyur, the complaint began with a shortage of drinking water and a pile of uncollected garbage. Karthik Kumar, a resident who took those grievances to MLA M Ravishankar, said the legislator slapped and kicked him. Ravishankar is the deputy speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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History repeating?

Vijay promised a different standard of government. Six months on, his TVK is facing an accusation familiar from the years of DMK and AIADMK rule, when ruling-party legislators were accused of throwing their weight around and relying on the administration to manage the fallout. Party sources say TVK is preparing an internal inquiry into both cases. So far, it has announced no disciplinary action against either MLA.

For Vijay, who runs a minority government, the most consequential step under discussion would also expose the limits of his authority. Party sources say the leadership is considering asking Ravishankar to give up the deputy speaker’s post. If he refuses, removing him would take a resolution under Article 179(c) of the Constitution, with 14 days’ notice and the support of a majority of all the members of the Assembly. TVK would need votes beyond its own ranks to remove one of its own.

The video from Thuraiyur is dark enough that the faces are hard to make out. “Which village are you from?” one man asks as he repeatedly slaps another. The man being hit keeps saying he voted for Vijay. Kumar says he was the man being hit and identifies Ravishankar as the man who struck him.

Kumar said his neighbourhood had been short of drinking water for a week. He said his appeals to municipal officials went nowhere and calls to his MLA went unanswered. On Diwali night, he approached Ravishankar at his residence in Manachanallur. Kumar later received treatment at the government hospital there.

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“Is this the price for voting for Vijay?” he asked in a video from a hospital ward. In a second recording, sitting beside Ravishankar, Kumar denied being assaulted and said social media had misrepresented a commotion. In a third, he said Ravishankar and a police inspector, whom he identified as Kirubanithi, had forced him to record the denial after threatening him and his family. He said it took about six takes.

What police say

Police said they had received no complaint about the alleged assault. Ravishankar issued no statement and could not be reached by phone for comment. School Education Minister A Rajmohan said an investigation would follow if Kumar filed a formal complaint. He raised the possibility of a political motive and said action would be taken if investigators found that Ravishankar had broken the law. That left Kumar being asked to go to the police after accusing a police inspector of helping to silence him.

In the Kallakurichi case, DMK MP Kanimozhi cited allegations and said MLA Vignesh had sent an obscene message to the collector, Padmaja, and gone to her official residence while drunk and harassed her. The reports also claimed that she had been assigned a dedicated security officer, an appointment that has yet to be officially confirmed.

While a top TVK leader claimed that a senior minister had tried to help Vignesh apologise to the collector after she raised the matter at the highest level, Vignesh denied the allegations and accused the DMK’s social media wing of fabricating them because he was trying to relocate a bus station established under the previous government.

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Opposition digs in

Kanimozhi asked what protection a dedicated officer could offer a collector if the alleged threat came from a ruling-party legislator. Jothimani called for an investigation and strict action if the allegations were substantiated. She said even women who rise to senior posts through skill and hard work can be reduced to their bodies. Women made up nearly half of Tamil Nadu’s district collectors, she said, crediting Vijay with trusting their administrative abilities and warning that such conduct, if established, could tarnish both his party and his government.

The AIADMK recalled Vijay’s description of MLAs as guardians of their constituencies and asked what he would do about “Thuraiyur’s guardian.” Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin accused TVK of trying to silence Kumar, and the former BJP leader Annamalai called for an impartial investigation into the alleged assault and coercion.

While TVK sources said two ministers, N Anand, the TVK general secretary, and C Vijayalakshmi, were expected to conduct the internal inquiry, and that the party’s disciplinary committee is expected to examine the allegations, a top source in the government told The Indian Express that the Kallakurichi matter has been reported to the Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and he had promised action.