‘Tamil Nadu set for whistle revolution’: Vijay guns for Stalin as he kicks off campaign in DMK bastion

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay opened his election campaign in Chennai on Monday with a rally in Perambur that drew an unusually large crowd for a first stop, underlining both the scale of his appeal and the harder political arithmetic that now awaits him.

After filing his nomination from Perambur, the actor-turned-politician used his first major campaign appearance there to launch a direct attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling DMK, while the turnout itself seemed to reflect a strategy his party has carefully guarded.

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Vijay, who filed his nomination from Perambur earlier in the day, is also contesting from Tiruchirappalli East in the April 23 state Assembly elections. This was his first major rally in Perambur, a constituency where TVK functionaries say the party has its highest enrolment base — about 40,000 members — but where, until now, it had not held any political events.

The rally was held after much back-and-forth between the actor and election officials, after the TVK claimed he had been denied permission for a rally on March 26 in Perambur.

The TVK said it had filed an application two days in advance through the Election Commission’s “Suvidha” portal for holding a rally at the Mullai Nagar junction. However, police and election officials reportedly rejected the application, citing space constraints and ongoing civic work. The TVK also alleged that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) dug pits and placed barricades at the site just 24 hours before the event.

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Following this, Vijay issued a strong statement on March 27, describing the denial of permission as a “fascist attack on democracy”. However, GCC Commissioner and District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran dismissed the TVK’s claims as “misleading”, saying the denial followed the standard operating procedure.

When asked about the striking turnout at the film star’s Perambur rally, a senior DMK leader, handling the constituency for his party, offered a backhanded acknowledgement: “Even if he wasn’t contesting the election, there would have been this crowd.”

That observation goes to the heart of the moment. Senior sources in TVK told The Indian Express in December that his camp had deliberately avoided an aggressive statewide tour. The reasoning was simple: overexposure could thin the crowds and dull the sense of occasion. In this compressed campaign, party insiders say Vijay is likely to make only one visit to most districts.

The Monday rally, then, was not just a campaign stop — it was designed to remain an occasion.

By party estimates, the gathering crossed 30,000, flooding stretches of north Chennai and slowing traffic around Vyasarpadi and adjoining neighbourhoods as supporters surged toward Vijay’s convoy after he filed his papers at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College. There was major congestion and heavy crowding along the route.

The TVK also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, alleging a complete absence of police deployment and security for Vijay’s convoy. The party claimed a serious lapse in election-related security arrangements during the campaign led to a standstill of the convoy from Perambur to Kolathur.

According to the TVK’s representation, although the convoy’s movement had official approval, there was no police deployment or traffic management. The complaint stated that due to massive crowds, campaign vehicles were rendered completely stationary.

From his open-top campaign vehicle, Vijay sought to cast the upcoming elections as a “moral contest” rather than merely a partisan one. “Do you want Stalin sir, who runs an anti-people government? Or do you want Vijay, who loves people? Please give me an opportunity and vote for the whistle symbol. This should be a whistle revolution election,” he said.

He sharpened the line of attack further, flagging “abysmal law and order and civic distress”. Calling the DMK an “evil force”, Vijay asked whether people in Tamil Nadu had lived the past five years with happiness or even a basic sense of protection. “Is this a country or a jungle? Does a government exist? Does it function?” he asked. “We can live without food and water. But can you live without basic protection and safety?”

His speech drew on local grievances long raised by residents in Perambur: sewage mixing with drinking water in some areas, erratic water supply, choked roads, ambulance delays in peak traffic, and the environmental burden of the Kodungaiyur dump yard.

The rally also highlighted the difference between crowd power and vote power — a distinction Tamil Nadu elections rarely forgive. A large district with five or six Assembly seats can produce a rally crowd of thousands, with at least 5,000 arriving from each nearby constituency. Winning a seat, however, typically requires between 80,000 and one lakh votes.

By internal TVK estimates, the party expects a vote share of roughly 10-20% in many seats. That is enough to influence contests across the state, but not enough, by itself, to guarantee victories.

Perambur is not an easy debut. It remains a constituency with a strong DMK history, and the party has fielded sitting MLA R D Shekar, a familiar local figure who has held the seat since a 2019 by-election.

Vijay’s choice of Perambur appears to rest on two calculations: the party’s membership strength there and the symbolic value of entering the fray in north Chennai, leveraging his popularity as a Tamil superstar and the expectation of strong mobilisation.

Tiruchirappalli East, his other constituency where Vijay will take on incumbent DMK MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj, presents a different dynamic. The contest here is likely to be shaped by community equations — particularly the Christian population and the influence of his father, director SA Chandrasekhar’s Vellala Pillai community — as well as the constituency’s urban demographic mix.

Vijay’s Perambur rally seemed to be less a test of whether he can draw a crowd — that answer arrived early and noisily — than a glimpse of how carefully his party plans to spread his appeal across a campaign where frequency may weaken what rarity has so far reinforced.