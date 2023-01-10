scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Governor of Tamizhagam’: Tamil Nadu governor’s Pongal invitations spark new controversy

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s latest invitations for Pongal also bear the emblem of the Union Government and not the state government.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi is accorded the Guard of Honour before he attends the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/File)
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi sparked yet another controversy on Tuesday when he sent out invitations for the Pongal festival with the Union Government’s logo rather than the state government’s and referred to himself as ‘Tamizhaga Aalunar’ or the governor of Tamizhagam. The governor’s suggestion to rename the state from Tamil Nadu to ‘Tamizhagam’ last week had sparked anger in both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK.

The invitation controversy has also come at a time when the governor and the government are at loggerheads. On Monday, Governor Ravi’s changes to a prepared speech he read out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly saw Chief Minister M K Stalin step in and demand that only the original speech be put in records, prompting the governor to stage a walkout.

The recent Pongal invitation sent to VIPs and senior government figures is likely to trigger strong reactions because earlier invitations of a similar nature from his office had referred to him as the ‘Governor of Tamil Nadu’, including the one sent for the Tamil New Year celebrations held in April 2022.

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

In contrast to invitations issued by the Raj Bhavan in the past that bore the emblem of the Tamil Nadu government, the emblem has been switched to that of the Union Government in the latest.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who shared the invitation on Twitter, said that there were differences between the invitation sent last year and now. The Communist leader further added that the Tamil Nadu emblem is avoided in this year’s invite from Raj Bhavan as it carries the phrase Tamil Nadu.

Governor Ravi and his wife Lakshmi Ravi are the hosts of the ‘Pongal Peruvizha (festival)’ that will take place on January 12 at the Chennai Raj Bhavan.

While it has been common to use the word ‘Tamizhagam’ to refer to the state, especially when discussing matters pertaining to it, such as when referring to the chief minister as ‘Tamizhaga Muthalvar’ (Muthalvar means CM), the word has become problematic ever since governor Ravi’s announcement to rename the state was interpreted as a political stance in support of the BJP and against Dravidian politics.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 13:33 IST
