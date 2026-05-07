Appointed ahead of polls and now in eye of Tamil Nadu storm, who is Governor Arlekar?

TVK chief Vijay’s path to becoming Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister has hit an unexpected pause with Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar insisting that the party produce documentary proof of majority support before any invitation to form the government.

A long-time BJP leader originally from Goa’s capital Panaji, Arlekar belongs to a family that has long been associated with the RSS. His father Vishwanath Arlekar was the Goa president of the Jana Sangh, and Arlekar himself has served as the state BJP chief. During the Emergency, both father and son spent time in prison.

For the past five years though, the man who was once considered a contender for Goa CM’s post has served as Governor across states, moving to Tamil Nadu only two months ago, just ahead of the elections.

In July 2021, with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections a year away, Arlekar was appointed the Governor of the state. In February 2023, he was moved to Bihar. After another two years, he was moved again, this time to the Kerala Raj Bhavan. In March 2026, he was given additional charge of Tamil Nadu after R N Ravi was moved to another poll-bound state, West Bengal.

In January this year, on the first day of the Kerala Assembly’s Budget Session, Arlekar had sparked off a row by omitting parts of his customary address, which is meant to be an account of the government’s performance. The parts he skipped included portions targeting the BJP government at the Centre. One of the sentences was, “Despite these social and institutional achievements, Kerala continues to face severe fiscal stress arising from a series of adverse Union Government actions that undermine the constitutional principles of fiscal federalism.”

The then CM Pinarayi Vijayan later read out the parts that Arlekar had skipped.

In June 2025, Arlekar was involved in another row, over the use of a ‘Bharat Mata’ portrait at official functions. Then Agriculture Minister P Prasad kept away from a function at Raj Bhavan over the presence of such a portrait in the Central hall of Raj Bhavan. A fortnight later, then Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of an official function at Raj Bhavan, where the Governor was the chief guest, in protest against the use of a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’ with a saffron flag at the venue.

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Sivankutty said the Raj Bhavan was not the Governor’s family property and “it cannot be converted into an RSS centre”.

An alumni of St Joseph’s Institute and MES College in Vasco da Gama, and a Commerce graduate, Arlekar took a plunge into active politics in 1989 when he joined the BJP. In the early 1990s, when Goa’s politics was largely dominated by the Congress and regional parties, Arlekar – along with leaders like Manohar Parrikar, Shripad ‘Bhau’ Naik and Laxmikant Parsekar – was crucial to the BJP’s growth in the state.

In 1999, Arlekar contested his first Assembly elections, from Vasco Da Gama, but lost to a candidate of the United Goans Democratic Party. In 2002, he won from the Vasco seat, but lost from there again in 2007. In 2012, he was elected as an MLA from Pernem constituency and was the Speaker of the Goa Assembly till 2015.

During his tenure, Goa became the first Assembly in the country to adopt a paperless system for its proceedings for legislators and the staff.

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In 2015, Arlekar became a Minister in the Laxmikant Parsekar-led Cabinet and was allotted the portfolios of Forest, Environment and Panchayati Raj.

When Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union Cabinet and made the Defence Minister in late 2014, after the BJP came to power at the Centre, Arlekar’s name was among the top contenders to replace Parrikar as CM in Goa.

Party insiders describe Arlekar almost unanimously as an “RSS loyalist”, “humble, seasoned politician” and “a strong advocate of Konkani language”. Arlekar has “never cared for personal ambition” and has dedicated his life to working for betterment of the party and public service, a senior BJP office-bearer said.