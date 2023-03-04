Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, 2 journalists over ‘false’ reports of attacks on migrants

A BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh and two journalists, including an unnamed editor of Dainik Bhaskar, have been booked by the Tamil Nadu Police for “false and baseless” reports online about attacks on North Indian workers in Tamil Nadu.

As the BJP raised the matter after the reports, the Bihar government Saturday sent a team to Tamil Nadu to take stock, and Jharkhand said it would be doing so.

In separate complaints, Prashant Umrao, a BJP spokesperson who also works as a standing counsel in the Supreme Court for the Goa government, was booked, along with the Dainik Bhaskar editor, plus a small-time journalist from Bihar called Mohammed Tanvir. A top police officer said three separate teams have been formed for their arrest.

A statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government Saturday said that all north Indian workers in Tamil Nadu were living peacefully in the state.

The alleged claims by the three accused regarding North Indian workers coincided with the birthday celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, which attracted several Opposition leaders, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and where calls were made for a united front against the BJP.

Umrao, who has a large following on Twitter, allegedly tweeted the day after the rally that 12 Bihar workers had been “hanged to death” in Tamil Nadu for speaking Hindi, and posted it with a photo of Tejashwi with Stalin. The police claim the journalists also spread rumours the same day.

All three have been booked under IPC Sections dealing with offences related to promoting enmity and disharmony between different groups.

The police officer quoted above said the police were gathering information about other people spreading false rumours “in order to cause trouble and create panic” among migrant labourers.

The officer added: “The rumours began a day after the DMK rally attended by many prominent North Indian leaders. It seems that first a news report regarding this appeared on the Dainik Bhaskar website. It was not published in their print edition but our preliminary probe indicates that it was the trigger. Soon after, Tanvir posted a series of tweets with false stories on attacks by Tamils on North Indian workers, which also included fake news about the murder of 12 people in Tamil Nadu for speaking Hindi. There was panic as the news spread through family WhatsApp groups of migrant workers. Many online and TV news outlets in northern states began airing the story, and the Bihar BJP unit took it up, seemingly in response to Tejashwi’s participation in Stalin’s birthday celebrations”.

As per the officer, “a dozen prominent and verified BJP handles with lakhs of followers have been actively spreading different fake reports on these lines” since the DMK rally was held. Incidentally, BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu have themselves been silent on the issue.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “Tejashwi went to Chennai by a chartered flight to celebrate TN CM Stalinji’s birthday. We have no issues with it. But why, after eating the cake, did he start speaking in favour of Tamil Nadu and against Bihar and Biharis?”

On Tamil Nadu Police charges against social media posts by several leaders, including those from the BJP, Anand said: “We only want a fair investigation rather than the police trying to dismiss the alleged assaults outright.”

A top government official in Chennai said the delegation from Bihar is holding meetings with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and DGP. The Bihar team is led by its Rural Development Secretary, Balamurugan D, and includes IGP (CID) P Kannan and Alok Kumar, Special Secretary, Labour.

Another senior official said they were keeping a close eye on the situation. “We are taking all necessary steps to inform the workers from other states about the true situation. We are closely monitoring as intelligence reports indicate that the goal of the rumours was to cause an exodus. But, aside from the usual trip by workers to their native states for Holi, there is no sign of such a scenario now,” the official said.

The Tamil Nadu Police, which has consistently denied the incidents, said at least one video being circulated concerned actually a fight between Bihar and Jharkhand workers in Tamil Nadu. The police have also warned against putting up “misleading” reports as well as shared helpline numbers urging migrant labourers to call if faced with any issues.