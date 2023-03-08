Amid migrant attack rumours in TN, DMK’s Baalu visits Nitish with message from Stalin: all’s well

Days after a team from Bihar visited Tamil Nadu amid rumours of migrants from the state coming under attack, senior DMK leader T R Baalu visited Patna on Tuesday, carrying a message of reassurance from his party chief M K Stalin.

Talking to The Indian Express, T R Baalu said he visited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to personally brief him about the migrant issue and the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the welfare and protection of migrant workers. “We had already given him a status report, I went in person to brief him about it,” Baalu said.

While Nitish Kumar did not comment on his meeting with the senior DMK leader, senior JD(U) leader and Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told reporters in Patna on Tuesday that Baalu had come to invite Nitish Kumar to Chennai for the 100th birth anniversary function of former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK patriarch, the late M Karunanidhi, in June.

He was, however, also carrying a message of reassurance all the way from Tamil Nadu, where at least two videos, now confirmed as fake/misleading by police, were shared on social media by alleged miscreants, showing migrant labourers being attacked in the southern state.

Choudhary also said the “discussion on migrants came up naturally”.

and requested the Government of Tamilnadu and jharkhand to help them to return back to their native place.

Tambaram city police investigated into this and found out, this video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers(2/3) — Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) March 7, 2023

“Baalu said there had been no assault on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu. He called recent happenings part of a deep conspiracy to cause rift between people of Bihar and Tamil Nadu,” the minister said.

JD(U) sources said Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary celebrations in Chennai in June could provide a platform for non-BJP parties to come together and possibly even launch Nitish Kumar’s formal bid for national Opposition unity.

“As the DMK has invited all top leaders from non-BJP parties, it would be a grand occasion to pitch for national Opposition unity. Nitish Kumar has already said he would embark on the move for national Opposition unity after April, once the ongoing Budget session has concluded,” said a senior JD(U) leader, adding that Nitish Kumar’s presence at the function might also “reassure Bihar migrants” to stay back and continue to work in TN.

Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are as safe as in their native states and my government is steadfast in protecting their rights. I warn of strict action against the Anti-Indian forces spreading hatred with the vile intention of disturbing the peace and harmony of our country. https://t.co/fiPMdzI4C0 pic.twitter.com/RfQSXlZrBS — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2023

Sources in the CM House, however, said though Nitish Kumar’s June schedule is yet to be finalised, the CM is likely to attend the function.

Advertisement

When asked about Stalin extending an invitation to CM Kumar for the centenary celebrations in June, Baalu said, “There are many months left to plan that. I mentioned it in the meeting, but it all depends on the convenience of different leaders. An exact plan is yet to be made.”

A four-member Bihar team had recently returned from Tamil Nadu after meeting senior officials and interacting with migrants from the state. A status report has already been handed over to the Bihar government.