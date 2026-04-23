Tamil Nadu polls: As state votes, all eyes on Vijay. Can he upend DMK-AIADMK script?

Tamil Nadu began voting on Thursday, with the Election Commission reporting an estimated 70% turnout by 3 pm. There were the usual early queues, parties trying to mobilise voters, and the police outside schools serving as polling booths.

Yet beneath the routine scenes lay something newer: a contest in which actor-politician Vijay has introduced a spark. The ruling DMK entered polling day with what many across parties privately described as an edge based on incumbency, welfare delivery, a broad alliance, and the advantages of state power. The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, hoped anti-incumbency and alliance arithmetic could narrow that advantage.

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But as voting gathered pace through the morning, much of the conversation still revolved around the third name. In tea shops, reels, YouTube channels, party offices, and around booths, the question revolved around what impact Vijay might have and whether the turnout heralds the arrival of something Tamil Nadu has not seen in years: a third force capable of transforming the political landscape dominated by the two Dravidian majors.

By late morning, Chennai’s turnout ranged roughly between 31 and 39% across constituencies (around 3 pm, it was 54.58%). Virugambakkam and T Nagar led the city, while Mylapore, Royapuram, and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar trailed. Perambur, Kolathur, Anna Nagar, and Villivakkam all reported brisk polling.

But several political observers cautioned against reading too much into percentages alone this year. Tamil Nadu’s final 2026 electoral roll stands at about 5.67 crore voters, down sharply from around 6.24 crore in 2021, after revisions removed lakhs of names deemed duplicate, migrated or ineligible.

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That means turnout percentages may flatter or confuse. Raw votes cast may tell a more honest story. A 73% turnout in 2026 is not the same creature as a 73% turnout in 2021. In a nutshell, this year, percentages can deceive.

Cash for votes

Then there is a Tamil Nadu tradition that is institutionalised: election cash distribution. Across districts, rival parties privately alleged that vote payments had been widespread in the final 48 hours, with Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per voter, or even Rs 3,000 in select pockets in all seats, seen as the common range, and higher figures — up to Rs 5,000 — in select VIP constituencies. In some pockets of Karur and elsewhere, unverified claims ran even higher. Chennai, as usual, appeared patchier, with payments reportedly concentrated in select housing board clusters and lower-income pockets rather than citywide saturation.

The TVK, too, was accused by rivals of limited payments in a handful of constituencies such as Gobichettipalayam, Salem West, and Tirunelveli. The party has not publicly responded to such claims.

The scale, if even partly accurate, is staggering. If a large share of voters were reached, Tamil Nadu may have briefly run a shadow cash-transfer scheme far more efficient than many government departments.

This is also the state where, under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam direct benefit transfer scheme, Rs 1,000 is sent each month to eligible women heads of households. This welfare exercise is so vast that it costs the government about Rs 1,300 crore a month.

Authorities, to their credit, have taken action. Election agencies reported seizures of cash, liquor, gold, drugs and freebies exceeding Rs 1,200 crore in the run-up to polling.

The Vijay effect

No leader drew more visible public excitement on Thursday morning than Vijay. At Neelangarai, where he voted, the police struggled to control crowds as supporters surged toward the booth. Media access was restricted, voters complained of delays, and for a few minutes, polling resembled a film audio launch.

Similar scenes followed at booths visited by two other superstars, Ajith and Rajinikanth.

But Vijay’s real significance lies beyond celebrity. Across party camps, he is increasingly described as the first major alternative face in decades whose emotional connection is with younger voters. Tamil Nadu has seen challengers before — MGR, Jayalalithaa, Vaiko, Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan and others. But insiders across camps say Vijay may be the first to command youth curiosity at scale, particularly among first-time voters, urban voters, and apolitical voters with no allegiance to any party.

That is why routine sights — buses full of migrant workers returning home, young people arriving from Bengaluru or Chennai suburbs to vote, people gathering in clusters — have all been interpreted on social media as evidence of a “Vijay wave.”

Who will TVK dent?

The central question remains whose votes the TVK may cut into. The AIADMK believes every extra vote Vijay gains beyond the mid-teen range hurts the DMK more, especially among younger and floating voters. The DMK believes the reverse: that TVK eats into anti-establishment and anti-DMK sentiment that would otherwise consolidate behind the AIADMK. Both may be right, depending on the constituency.

That is why Perambur, Tiruchi East, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Tiruvottiyur and Velachery in Chennai, Tiruchengode, Gobichettipalayam, Nanguneri, and parts of Tirunelveli are all being watched closely. In some of these seats, victory may depend on whose vote is split the most.

In the TVK, some leaders insist that crossing 25 or 30 l% vote share will not be a shock. The DMK and the AIADMK dismiss that, with most assessments in the two major camps placing the TVK closer to the high teens or around 20℅, with second-place finishes possible in 20 to 30 constituencies and perhaps three to four wins. Some state intelligence estimates, factoring in the unusually loud enthusiasm around Vijay, suggest that if the surge proves real, TVK could touch 20% and convert that into seven or eight seats.

The DMK may still emerge with a comfortable mandate if most popular estimates come true. The AIADMK may recover more sharply than expected, and the BJP may notch symbolic gains in pockets. But even if Vijay wins only a handful of seats, a substantial vote share could alter the state’s Opposition map for years.