Tamil Nadu’s first real disruption since MGR: How Vijay the outsider captured voters’ imagination

Tamil Nadu may be witnessing the rise of its first truly new political force in five decades. Not a faction, not a breakaway, not a rearrangement of the familiar Dravidian order, but something closer to a disruption of it.

The last time this happened at scale was when M G Ramachandran walked out of the DMK and converted cinematic devotion into political power. That moment itself had roots in an older design: C N Annadurai and the DMK had already spent decades turning theatre and cinema into instruments of mass political communication, building a system where the screen spoke politics fluently.

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Vijay has now entered that system – but without growing inside it. And that is what makes this moment different.

If Kerala’s recent elections were shaped by visible anti-incumbency and distress, Tamil Nadu’s mood appears to have moved along a different axis: a silent, accumulating craving for a new face after half a century of familiar political inheritances, combined with a deep, if often unspoken, contempt toward what the ruling establishment, and the public knowledge about the corruption, is seen by critics to have become – insular, dynastic and, at times, politically complacent.

This is not a classical anti-government wave. It is something less dramatic and perhaps more consequential: a reordering of emotional loyalties. Early trends suggest that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has tapped into that sentiment at scale. Whether those leads hold and get a majority is still uncertain. But the breadth of the surge – cutting across regions, including urban centres like Chennai – has already altered the terms of the contest. In some scenarios now being openly discussed across camps, even a hung Assembly no longer appears implausible.

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A different kind of political entry

Tamil Nadu has always had film stars in politics. But they followed a pattern. Annadurai and Karunanidhi used cinema to build ideology. MGR used that ideological base to build a party. Jayalalithaa inherited and consolidated that structure. Even later entrants operated within or against that grammar.

Vijay’s rise is not built on ideological training or long political apprenticeship. It is built on a direct, almost unmediated relationship with his audience – one that has now spilt into the political domain.

This is not cadre politics. It is character politics. Vijay supporters do not always speak the language of policy or ideology. They speak the language of familiarity – of films, of dialogue, of a man they have watched for decades. In that sense, this is perhaps the purest translation of cinema into politics Tamil Nadu has seen.

The women and youth factor

One of the most striking features of this election cycle has been the demographic texture of Vijay’s support.

Across urban and semi-urban Tamil Nadu, women and younger voters appear to form a significant part of the enthusiasm around him. For women voters, who have long been central to Tamil Nadu’s welfare-driven politics, the appeal is not merely programmatic but emotional – a mix of affection, perceived accessibility, and a break from entrenched political hierarchies.

For younger voters, particularly those who have grown up in a post-MGR, post-Jayalalithaa political landscape, Vijay represents the first figure in decades who feels contemporaneous rather than inherited.

Previous alternatives – from Vaiko to Vijayakanth to Kamal Haasan – did not fully capture this generational shift. Vijay, by contrast, arrives already embedded in the cultural memory of those now entering the electorate.

A vote against familiarity

If Vijay’s rise is one side of the story, the other lies in the fatigue with established structures.

Criticism of the DMK in this election – especially from rival camps and sections of the electorate – has often centred on the perception of consolidation of power within a political family and unease over leadership transitions. The elevation of a younger leadership layer, particularly Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, has drawn scrutiny and, in some quarters, scepticism about political depth and preparedness.

There have also been moments of rhetorical controversy that opponents have amplified to question judgment and sensitivity on matters of belief and public sentiment.

None of this, on its own, amounts to a decisive anti-incumbency wave. But together, it appears to have contributed to a mood where a section of voters is willing to look beyond the two dominant Dravidian formations.

The Chennai test

Nowhere is this churn more visible than in Chennai. Historically, the city has oscillated sharply but within limits. The AIADMK struggled here for decades – winning just one seat in 1977, two in 1980, and none in 1996 – before Jayalalithaa’s breakthroughs in 2006 and 2011. In 2021, the DMK swept all 16 seats, reaffirming Chennai as its urban fortress.

This time, that certainty is under strain. Early trends and ground reports indicate that TVK is not merely present but competitive – even dominant in some pockets. If that sustains, it would represent the first major urban breach by a new party since the MGR moment. The TVK has been leading in all seats, including that of CM Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi.

Between MGR and the unknown

It is tempting to frame Vijay as a repetition of MGR. But the comparison holds only up to a point.

MGR had ideology, organisation and years within the Dravidian movement before breaking away. Vijay has arrived without that scaffolding. What he possesses instead is something more contemporary: a direct emotional connection amplified by media, scarcity and timing.

He is, in that sense, both a product of Tamil Nadu’s political history and a deviation from it. What Tamil Nadu is witnessing may not be a wave in the classical sense. It may be something quieter – a reallocation of belief.

And if the early signals hold, it could produce not just a winner, but a new question the state has not had to answer in decades: what happens when a system built over a century encounters a force it did not fully anticipate? The answer may arrive today.