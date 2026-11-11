It was billed as a meeting of TVK legislators amid mounting controversy over the conduct of two ruling-party MLAs. But Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had another, more urgent concern when he met his legislators on Wednesday: keeping his six-month-old government together.

In a meeting lasting about two hours and 45 minutes, Vijay met most of the legislators individually, spending barely one or two minutes with most of them, except a batch of 10 MLAs he met in one group. The conversations combined assurances about their political future with a firm message against entertaining offers from rival parties, amid what the TVK leadership described as fresh intelligence inputs about attempts to topple the government.

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Those who spoke to The Indian Express about their interactions, including two senior TVK leaders familiar with the discussions, said the exercise was primarily intended to reinforce loyalty ahead of November 13, six months after Vijay survived a crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Legislators repeatedly emphasised the date. “It’s been six months since the no-confidence motion was completed. May 13 to November 13 means it’s crucial for us now, we were told. That anytime there can be yet another no-confidence motion after November 13,” one MLA said, recounting the message conveyed to legislators.

The reference was to the confidence vote Vijay won on May 13, four days after taking office. The leadership’s concern, according to the MLAs, is that Opposition parties could make another attempt to challenge the government’s majority after the six-month mark. The possibility of a fresh motion was presented to legislators as a political threat, rather than an announcement of any formal move by the Opposition.

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The loud and clear message

The legislators were told that the government had credible intelligence inputs suggesting that its rivals had not abandoned attempts to destabilise it. The DMK and AIADMK, allegedly with support from political forces in Delhi, remained interested in securing defections from the ruling party, they were told.

The advice was straightforward: remain cautious, resist inducements and do not make decisions that could destroy a promising political career. One MLA said he was told that all new legislators have a great future in the party, but cautioned that any hurried decision or temptation to accept lucrative offers could permanently damage that future.

The conversations contained no explicit threats, the MLAs said. But several described a firm tone that left little doubt about the leadership’s expectations. A senior TVK leader said the central message was that accepting money to switch political allegiance would eventually turn voters against the individual legislator. Vijay’s government, he said, was preparing for the possibility of another attempt to test its majority.

The meeting’s dual purpose

The personal meetings also served another purpose: conveying that the leadership was paying attention to each legislator.

One MLA, vividly describing the meeting, compared the experience to entering the confession room of the television reality show Bigg Boss, where contestants speak individually while knowing that their actions are all being watched, heard and observed.

“He didn’t refer to the show, of course, but it felt like Bigg Boss, that all of us are being watched, individually. This may be my third meeting with him – after the first MLA candidate induction meeting, once in assembly, and now in person again today,” the legislator said.

Asked whether Vijay recognised him by face or name, he said he was not sure. The Chief Minister had not visited his constituency during the election campaign, he added.

The remark captured an unusual feature of the meeting. Several legislators who entered the Assembly on the strength of Vijay’s popularity have had relatively limited personal interaction with the actor-turned-Chief Minister. Wednesday’s exercise offered them individual access, however brief, while making clear that their conduct and political decisions were matters of concern to the leadership.

There was also a gentler side to the encounter. Legislators said they received Diwali gifts after meeting the man they continue to regard as their superstar. The gifts accompanied a message that their political futures depended on remaining with the party.

The backdrop of MLAs facing criticism

The meeting, held at a luxury hotel in Mahabalipuram, South of Chennai, came amid public scrutiny of two TVK legislators accused of misconduct.

In Thuraiyur, Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar has been accused of assaulting a resident who approached him with complaints about drinking water and uncollected garbage. A video purportedly showing the incident circulated widely. The complainant subsequently withdrew his allegation, but Opposition leaders questioned the circumstances of that reversal.

In Kallakurichi, TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh has been accused of sending an inappropriate message to a district Collector. Amid reports of her complaint to the Chief Secretary about his behaviour, the MLA denied the allegation, describing it as dirty politics. The filing of a formal complaint by the Collector has not been independently confirmed.

According to people familiar with Wednesday’s discussions, both legislators were separately warned. A senior TVK leader said disciplinary action could follow soon, although no final decision was announced at the meeting.

The leadership is conscious of the political risks involved. Action against legislators could demonstrate that Vijay is prepared to enforce standards within his party, but any disciplinary move must also be weighed against the government’s dependence on a relatively narrow majority.

A thin majority and the math behind it

The government has been managing that arithmetic since the Assembly election in April. TVK won 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required for a majority in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay subsequently secured support from the Congress, Left parties and other smaller parties, along with a group of AIADMK legislators who broke with Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership.

On May 13, he won the confidence vote by 144 votes to 22, with five abstentions, after the DMK staged a walkout. Twenty-five AIADMK legislators supported the government, making their backing an important element of its survival.

The months that followed brought allegations of horse-trading. Six AIADMK legislators resigned and joined TVK, prompting accusations from the Opposition that the ruling party had encouraged defections through political and financial inducements. Two subsequently won the October 6 by-elections on TVK tickets, while the political futures of the remaining four are uncertain, with their constituencies yet to face fresh elections.

More recently, TVK minister C T Nirmal Kumar alleged that intermediaries associated with the DMK had approached ruling-party legislators with offers reaching Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore. He claimed that arrests and seizures had followed some of these attempts and accused the DMK and AIADMK of working with BJP support to bring down the government.

Those allegations have not been independently established. The DMK, meanwhile, has accused Vijay’s party of using inducements to attract AIADMK legislators, an accusation TVK has denied.

Against this background, Wednesday’s meeting was less a conventional review of six months in office than an exercise in protecting the political arrangement that has kept the government functioning.

Senior TVK leaders, including general secretary N Anand and ministers Aadhav Arjuna, C T R Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan, were other prominent faces in Wednesday’s meeting.