Amid Tamil Nadu-Centre rift, PM leads BJP in paying tribute to Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar

As January 16 marks the birth anniversary of Thiruvalluvar, best known as the author of Tirukkuṟaḷ, a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economical matters, and love, several senior politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Monday took to their social media accounts to pay their respects to the great Tamil poet and philosopher.

“On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2023

In two separate tweets in Tamil and English, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “On Thiruvalluvar day, I extend my warm greetings to everyone. For centuries after centuries, the divine wisdom and life lessons taught by Thiruvalluvar guided the path to a pious life. May this day unleash a nationwide renewed interest in reading his books among the youth.”

அனைவருக்கும் எனது இனிய திருவள்ளுவர் தின நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

பல நூற்றாண்டுகள் கடந்தும், அவர் போதித்த தெய்வீக ஞானமும், வாழ்க்கை பாடங்களும் இறை நம்பிக்கை நிறைந்த வாழ்க்கைக்கு வழிகாட்டின. இந்நாள், இளைஞர்களிடையே அவரது புத்தகங்களை படிக்கும் ஆர்வத்தை நாடு தழுவிய அளவில் ஏற்படுத்த வேண்டும். — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid his respects to Thiruvalluvar in a tweet in Tamil and said: “His rich thoughts and noble ideals are a great inspiration to all.”

In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin shared pictures of him attending various programmes organised on the occasion of the great poet’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the Ayyan Thiruvalluvar statue located in Valluvar Kottam, Chennai. Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi was also present on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, meanwhile, paid floral tributes to Thiruvalluvar at the Raj Bhavan.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greeting to all on the occasion of the philosopher’s birth anniversary and tweeted: “Our humble homage to the repository of ethical, social, political, economical, religious, philosophical, and spiritual knowledge — the great Thiruvalluvar. Tirukkuṟaḷ, the exceptional text written by him, is an inspiration to humanity.”

Warm greetings on Thiruvalluvar Day. Our humble homage to the repository of ethical, social, political, economical, religious, philosophical, and spiritual knowledge — the great Thiruvalluvar. Tirukkuṟaḷ, the exceptional text written by him, is an inspiration to humanity. pic.twitter.com/QtO6npVgCa — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 16, 2023

Urging all to recall Thiruvalluvar’s many teachings, BJP president J P Nadda said: “They (his teachings) not only guide us toward a path of righteousness but are also a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read his works.”

After garlanding the Thiruvallur statue near the old bus stand in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, state Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy tweeted: “Presented the world’s secret Tirukkuṟaḷ book to the students and highlighted the greatness of Tirukkuṟaḷ to the students.”

Sharing the Prime Minister’s tweet on Thiruvalluvar Day, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan said: “Morality..! Meaning..! On Tiruvalluvar Day, our Prime Minister of India paid tribute to Valluva Perundagai, who beautifully explained the ethos of happiness to the world.”

Extending his Thiruvalluvar Day wishes to all, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, in a tweet in Tamil, said: “On this special day of Thiruvalluvar, let’s honour the divine poet Thiruvalluvar who gave the world’s common mystery Tirukkuṟaḷ, focusing on the life and clearly telling people what they need and what they don’t want. Let’s celebrate and enjoy.”

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan shared a picture of one of Thiruvalluvar’s stuatues and said: “An egalitarian thinker Aiyan Thiruvalluvar taught that there is no superiority or inferiority on the basis of birth as ‘for every living being that is born’. Our best wishes to all the Tamil people on this auspicious day.”

Delhi BJP leader Visshnu Mittal tweeted: “To commemorate the creator of Tirukkuṟaḷ, the great Tamil literature to guide humanity, sage Thiruvalluvar, we celebrate #ThiruvalluvarDay. Let’s all revere the great sage and try to imbibe his teachings. (sic)”

Sharing pictures of an event organised by the Delhi Tamil Sangam in New Delhi, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted: “Paid my respects to #Thiruvalluvar at #DelhiTamilSangam in #NewDelhi today. Thank you to everyone at the Sangam for the warm welcome. 🙏🙏🙏 #thiruvalluvarday”