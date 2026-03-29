DMK’s welfare curveball: Families promised Rs 8,000 coupon to buy any appliance in counter to AIADMK’s fridge pledge

After the AIADMK promised a free refrigerator for every rice ration card holder, the ruling DMK released a manifesto of its own on Wednesday, offering a different appliance-era answer to Tamil Nadu’s old welfare question: not a single item for every home, but an Rs 8,000 coupon for women (who aren’t paying income tax) to buy any household product their family needs — a refrigerator, a washing machine, a television, a mixie, a microwave oven or an induction stove.

That choice-based offer sat at the centre of what Chief Minister M K Stalin’s party framed as the next phase of governance — an expansion of schemes already in place, rather than a sudden shower of entirely new ones. The manifesto also pledged to double the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai for women household heads from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a month, expand the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme up to class 8, raise social security pensions to Rs 2,000, increase assistance for the differently abled, provide free laptops to 35 lakh college students, and create 50 lakh jobs through Rs 18 lakh crore in investments over five years.

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The contrast with the AIADMK was immediate as Edappadi K Palaniswami had described his party’s manifesto as the “hero of the election”, with a long list of promises that included free refrigerators for around 2.22 crore rice ration card holders, a one-time Rs 10,000 family relief payment, free bus travel for men, three free LPG cylinders a year, and an increase in the reservation for government school students clearing NEET from 7.5% to 10%. The DMK’s response did not reject the politics of direct relief. It modified it.

Where the AIADMK offered a fridge, the DMK offered a coupon. Where the opposition proposed a one-time Rs 10,000 cash cushion, the ruling party leaned on a more familiar argument: what has already worked should now be scaled up.

Focus on women

That logic runs through the document. Women remain central. The monthly rights grant for women would be doubled, with new eligible beneficiaries added every year. Free bus travel for women through the Vidiyal Payanam scheme would continue. The breakfast scheme, one of the government’s most cited welfare initiatives, would be expanded from primary levels to class 8. Medical insurance coverage would be raised to Rs 10 lakh and widened to cover families earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year. Senior citizens, widows and unmarried women above 50 would receive pensions of Rs 2,000 a month. For severely affected persons with disabilities, the maintenance allowance would rise to Rs 4,000.

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The manifesto also tried to move welfare from the kitchen to the labour market. It promised skill training for five lakh educated youth under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, with Rs 1,500 a month to be paid during the six-month training period. The monthly support under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan would be raised to Rs 1,500 for college-going girls and boys. Farmers were promised modern electric pump sets without meters, a paddy procurement price of Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane at Rs 4,500 a tonne. There was also a housing target: 10 lakh new concrete houses under Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam and related schemes as part of a hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030.

Changing ‘freebies’, shifting politics

Tamil Nadu’s electorate has seen many such cycles before. The state’s welfare culture has long blurred the line between “freebies” and social policy. In 2006, the DMK’s colour television scheme became the most famous symbol of election-time gifting. In 2011, Jayalalithaa countered with grinders, mixies, fans and laptops. In 2016, the AIADMK promised free cell phones, free power, wedding gold, scooters for women and a breakfast scheme for schoolchildren. In 2021, the AIADMK promised homes for all, Rs 1,500 monthly support for housewives, six free gas cylinders, solar kitchens, Amma washing machines, free data and educational loan waivers. The DMK, which won that election, has since implemented many major promises, including the Rs 1,000 grant for women, free transport for women and trans persons, the breakfast programme, higher education support, and multiple loan waivers.

The larger shape of politics has also shifted. The DMK’s 2024 Lok Sabha manifesto focused heavily on national and constitutional questions — scrapping NEET, opposing the Uniform Civil Code, resisting “One Nation, One Election,” enhancing state autonomy, declaring Thirukkural the national book, expanding women’s reservation, and reducing gubernatorial power. Its 2021 Assembly manifesto, by contrast, mixed state-level governance with emotional high points such as scrapping NEET, releasing the seven Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, waiving loans for farmers and students, and pressing for statehood for Puducherry. The AIADMK’s 2021 manifesto, for its part, was also crowded with welfare offerings: direct cash support, six free gas cylinders, free bus travel for women, doorstep ration delivery, solar kitchens, washing machines, and 150 days of work under an expanded employment guarantee.

This year, however, some old emotional election staples disappeared from the main frame. Cauvery, Katchatheevu and Sethusamudram — issues that once occupied prime manifesto real estate — have yielded space to coupons, pensions, skill grants and appliances. If the older Tamil Nadu welfare politics was about proving the state could feed, transport and educate, the newer competition is about showing that it can also upgrade the household, cushion inflation and still promise growth.

The result is a campaign in which the Opposition is trying to outbid delivery, while the government is trying to make its delivery look like the safer bet. One side offers a refrigerator. The other says people should be allowed to choose the appliance themselves. Even the politics of welfare has become a contest over user preference.