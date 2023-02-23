scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

EPS hails SC order, says no space for OPS, Sasikala, Dhinakaran in AIADMK

The apex court's rejection of Panneerselvam's plea against the HC order is seen as a significant victory for Palaniswami, and is likely to have implications for the state's political landscape, as it helps the latter consolidate his hold.

aiadmk sc verdictMadurai: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami with supporters celebrates with sweets the Supreme Court's decision allowing him to continue as the Interim General Secretary, in Madurai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
EPS hails SC order, says no space for OPS, Sasikala, Dhinakaran in AIADMK
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Soon after the Supreme Court upheld a Madras High Court order, recognising Edappadi K Palaniswami as the leader of AIADMK, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister on Thursday declared victory and reiterated that he will not reinstate rebel leaders O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala, and T T V Dhinakaran.

“There is no link with Panneerselvam hereafter…” he told the media.

Also Read in Pulse |EPS vs OPS: How the dark horse pulled ahead

The apex court’s rejection of Panneerselvam’s plea against the HC order is seen as a significant victory for Palaniswami, and is likely to have implications for the state’s political landscape, as it helps the latter consolidate his hold. Currently the party’s interim general secretary, Palaniswami — or EPS, as he is popularly known — is likely to take charge as its general secretary soon.

The court order also dealt a significant blow to Panneerselvam, who has been sidelined in state politics. Panneerselvam, who lacks support within the party and also lacks popularity in electoral politics, was seen on Thursday reaching home alone after the SC verdict, without leaders or cadres around him.

Also Read |Celebrations break out at AIADMK headquarters after SC allows EPS to continue as party’s interim chief

Palaniswami, who was attending a community wedding event in Madurai when the court order came, called the apex court’s decision a “gift” from late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa — he said they have “transformed into Gods.”

“This victory is not just over the evil forces of DMK but also over those who worked as their B-Team,” EPS said, referring to the ousted rebel leaders. He said the verdict will strengthen AIADMK in its fight against its political rivals.

Chennai: Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate the Supreme Court judgment allowing Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK’s Interim General Secretary, at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Now that the legal battle is over, he said, “We will continue to work for the people as a united party. Barring a few of them (the rebel trio), everyone who worked for AIADMK is welcome to join us again.”

Advertisement

EPS suggested that the court’s decision will boost the party’s chances in the upcoming Assembly by-election to Erode East constituency.

The SC order comes at the right time, as the party looks to capitalise on the “growing anti-incumbency” against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar maintained.

Asked about Panneerselvam’s political future, Jayakumar said, “Zero.” He also said Panneerselvam, Sasikala and Dhinakaran “will not be taken back to the party. They have done unpardonable things against the party; they played as a B-team of DMK.”

Also Read
Sharad pawar Eknath Shinde election commission
Behind Pawar’s pivot on EC’s Shiv Sena order: Larger game, immediate gains
Newsmaker | Pawan Khera: The backroom boy who embraced limelight as voice...
sc verdict on aiadmk, eps vs ops
EPS vs OPS: How the dark horse pulled ahead
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, TMC
Rahul's comments have TMC seething: ‘Congress insecure and irrelevant … i...
Advertisement

Dhinakaran dismissed EPS’s victory celebration as temporary and, indicating BJP’s role, said cryptically, “It was Delhi that merged AIADMK in 2017, isn’t it?” He said his party, AMMK, will remain politically active and will be part of a national alliance that elects the Prime Minister candidate in 2024.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 21:26 IST
Next Story

‘Yes I am a lesbian, every family is different’: Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor slams trolls

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close