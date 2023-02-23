EPS hails SC order, says no space for OPS, Sasikala, Dhinakaran in AIADMK

Soon after the Supreme Court upheld a Madras High Court order, recognising Edappadi K Palaniswami as the leader of AIADMK, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister on Thursday declared victory and reiterated that he will not reinstate rebel leaders O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala, and T T V Dhinakaran.

“There is no link with Panneerselvam hereafter…” he told the media.

Also Read in Pulse | EPS vs OPS: How the dark horse pulled ahead

The apex court’s rejection of Panneerselvam’s plea against the HC order is seen as a significant victory for Palaniswami, and is likely to have implications for the state’s political landscape, as it helps the latter consolidate his hold. Currently the party’s interim general secretary, Palaniswami — or EPS, as he is popularly known — is likely to take charge as its general secretary soon.

The court order also dealt a significant blow to Panneerselvam, who has been sidelined in state politics. Panneerselvam, who lacks support within the party and also lacks popularity in electoral politics, was seen on Thursday reaching home alone after the SC verdict, without leaders or cadres around him.

Also Read | Celebrations break out at AIADMK headquarters after SC allows EPS to continue as party’s interim chief

Palaniswami, who was attending a community wedding event in Madurai when the court order came, called the apex court’s decision a “gift” from late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa — he said they have “transformed into Gods.”

“This victory is not just over the evil forces of DMK but also over those who worked as their B-Team,” EPS said, referring to the ousted rebel leaders. He said the verdict will strengthen AIADMK in its fight against its political rivals.

Chennai: Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate the Supreme Court judgment allowing Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK’s Interim General Secretary, at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate the Supreme Court judgment allowing Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK’s Interim General Secretary, at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Now that the legal battle is over, he said, “We will continue to work for the people as a united party. Barring a few of them (the rebel trio), everyone who worked for AIADMK is welcome to join us again.”

Advertisement

EPS suggested that the court’s decision will boost the party’s chances in the upcoming Assembly by-election to Erode East constituency.

The SC order comes at the right time, as the party looks to capitalise on the “growing anti-incumbency” against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar maintained.

Asked about Panneerselvam’s political future, Jayakumar said, “Zero.” He also said Panneerselvam, Sasikala and Dhinakaran “will not be taken back to the party. They have done unpardonable things against the party; they played as a B-team of DMK.”

Advertisement

Dhinakaran dismissed EPS’s victory celebration as temporary and, indicating BJP’s role, said cryptically, “It was Delhi that merged AIADMK in 2017, isn’t it?” He said his party, AMMK, will remain politically active and will be part of a national alliance that elects the Prime Minister candidate in 2024.