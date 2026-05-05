Talks open between TVK and AIADMK as Vijay looks for majority mark

TVK chief Vijay arrives at the party headquarters after he wins the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections (PTI)

With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) landing at 108 seats, short of the 118 required for a majority in the 234-member Assembly, negotiations are underway that could reshape the state’s post-election arithmetic.

Lottery baron Santiago Martin’s wife, Leema Rose Martin, an AIADMK MLA who recently joined the party, said discussions were in progress between Vijay’s camp and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Talks are happening. We hope it leads to a stable government,” she said, adding that her party remained open to options as the numbers settle.