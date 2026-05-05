Talks open between TVK and AIADMK as Vijay looks for majority mark
Lottery baron Santiago Martin’s wife, Leema Rose Martin, an AIADMK MLA, said discussions in progress between Vijay’s camp and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) landing at 108 seats, short of the 118 required for a majority in the 234-member Assembly, negotiations are underway that could reshape the state’s post-election arithmetic.
Lottery baron Santiago Martin’s wife, Leema Rose Martin, an AIADMK MLA who recently joined the party, said discussions were in progress between Vijay’s camp and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Talks are happening. We hope it leads to a stable government,” she said, adding that her party remained open to options as the numbers settle.
Top sources within the TVK confirmed that exploratory conversations had begun, with Aadhav Arjuna, a key figure in Vijay’s inner circle, playing a central role in initiating contact. Arjuna, who has emerged as one of the party’s most visible coordinators, is also Leema Rose Martin’s son-in-law, adding a layer of familiarity to the otherwise formal engagement.
“Congress has reacted positively, but CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML have been uncertain so far,” a senior TVK leader said. The hesitation among smaller parties, sources indicated, has prompted TVK to consider a more consolidated arrangement with the AIADMK, which holds a significantly larger bloc of seats. The Congress won 5 seats in the state, and the AIADMK 47.
The possibility of such an alignment would mark a notable departure in Tamil Nadu politics, where the two Dravidian majors have traditionally contested as rivals rather than partners.
Leema Rose Martin’s son, Jose Charles Martin, is part of the NDA alliance in neighbouring Puducherry.