Key takeaways from Uddhav speech: Claiming Bal Thackeray legacy, warning rebels, slamming BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s 38-minute speech at the party’s 60th foundation day celebrations on Friday was delivered at a moment when another split appears imminent.

With six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav did not spend much time trying to stop them. Instead, he used the occasion to lay out the political and legal battle he intends to fight if they leave. At its heart, the speech was about one question: Who has the right to claim the Shiv Sena’s legacy?

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Battle over Sena ownership

Uddhav’s central argument was that leaders may leave the party, but they cannot take its legacy with them. Referring to those who have risen through the organisation and later broken away, he drew a distinction between the party and the individuals it produced.

“Sometimes, someone bows to one of those roots. That root may think the respect was meant for it. But in reality the respect is for the tree itself,” he said.

The banyan tree analogy was directed at leaders who built their careers in the Shiv Sena but now claim an independent political identity. Uddhav’s message was that the party’s legacy remains tied to Bal Thackeray, Matoshree and the organisation that he now leads.

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Anti-defection battle takes centrestage

The speech also offered the clearest indication yet that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is preparing for a legal challenge if the rebel MPs formally switch sides.

For weeks, leaders in the Shinde camp have maintained that a two-thirds split in the parliamentary party would protect the MPs from disqualification. Uddhav publicly disputed that interpretation.

“The decision to merge belongs to the party leadership. Therefore, the decision rests with Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT), not with those MPs,” he said.

The remark was aimed as much at the courts as it was at party workers. Uddhav’s contention is that MPs cannot decide the fate of the parent party and that any attempt to invoke the merger provisions of the anti-defection law will be challenged.

BJP the principal target

Although the immediate threat comes from within his own ranks, Uddhav directed much of his criticism at the BJP. He portrayed the proposed split as part of a wider pattern in which Opposition parties have been weakened through defections.

His sharpest attack came through a line that drew applause from party workers.

“Press the button next to the torch and we will win. Press the button next to the hand and the Congress will win. The BJP says press any button you want, the elected representative will eventually come to us,” he said.

By linking the Sena crisis to what he described as a drift towards “one party, no election”, Uddhav attempted to frame the issue as one that extends beyond the future of his own party.

‘Rebels betrayed voters’

A recurring theme of the speech was that the rebel MPs preparing to leave the party were elected because voters trusted the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray name.

In one of the more emotional passages, Uddhav apologised to voters in constituencies represented by the rebel MPs.

“I publicly apologise to all voters from those constituencies. Those voters trusted Balasaheb and trusted me,” he said.

By invoking historical figures associated with betrayal in Maharashtra’s political memory, he sought to turn the debate from political convenience to political loyalty. The attempt was to ensure that the MPs’ departure is viewed not as a routine defection but as a breach of trust.

Resignation offer

The speech’s most dramatic moment came when Uddhav said he was willing to relinquish the party presidency if Shiv Sainiks felt he had failed them.

“If you believe the allegations being made against me are true, then tell me. I am ready to step down from this post right now,” he said.

But the offer came with a caveat. He immediately added that the Shiv Sena should not be handed over to “traitors” and “thieves”. The challenge was aimed squarely at party workers: If they still believed in the Thackeray leadership, they needed to stand by it now.

Seen in that context, the statement was less an offer to quit and more an appeal to consolidate the cadre at a time when the party faces the prospect of losing most of its Lok Sabha MPs.