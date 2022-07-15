In the eye of Taj Mahal-Kala Academy ‘no tender’ storm: Goa minister Govind Gaude

Despite having drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, especially on social media, for his startling statement drawing a parallel with the Taj Mahal to defend the BJP-led Goa government’s move not to float any tender for the renovation work of Panaji’s Kala Academy, state art and culture minister Govind Gaude has remained unfazed.

“Those criticising need to understand something. I have made a comparison. For 390 years the Taj Mahal is standing as it is and Shah Jahan did not invite any quotations to build it. If he had invited quotations, God alone knows if the Taj Mahal would have been still standing. If we have to create a masterpiece, we have to overcome so many difficulties. If we want it to stand like a heritage building we have to think about some things differently. That is why I gave the example of Shah Jahan,” Gaude said Thursday, a day after he invoked the 17th-century iconic Mughal monument to defend the Kala Academy work in the state Assembly.

The minister said all criticism was welcome if it was “constructive and not destructive”. He said, “ Even I know Shah Jahan was an emperor, he could do whatever he wanted. We can’t do that. But our PWD engineers, those who have experience working on the Kala Academy building felt that if we do these things through tendering then someone would come, make …a quote. Someone sends quotes from Delhi and Mumbai. And who does the work eventually – our contractors in Goa. These contractors don’t know much. This is a specialised work. We have thought of making Kala Academy a monument, a masterpiece.”

This is Gaude’s second stint as the art and culture minister. He also holds the portfolios of sports and rural development.

A theatre actor-turned-politician, Gaude, 50, had even played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj on stage. He said none of those criticising him are artists or performers who have ever set foot on the stage. He said the artist fraternity was eagerly waiting for the Kala Academy work to be completed so that they can return to its stage. “Show me if any artists, my Tiatrist brothers, folk artists have criticised me. Those criticising now are doing it out of their own ignorance,” he told reporters.

In the previous BJP government, Gaude, a prominent Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader, was an independent MLA who supported the saffron party. He then held the tribal welfare ministry along with the art and culture portfolio. He joined the BJP ahead of the February Assembly polls and won the election from the Priol constituency on the party’s ticket by defeating the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar.

The repair and renovation of the Kala Academy structure, an iconic landmark in Panaji, has been at the centre of a row between the Goa government and the Charles Correa Foundation. The Foundation has accused the government of altering the core elements of the structure that was designed by noted architect and urban planner Charles Correa. The Foundation had said that it was not consulted before carrying out the renovation work.

Gaude had earlier claimed that the design of the Kala Academy building was faulty and that it was unable to weather the heavy Goa rains. He repeated it while making his statement in the Goa Assembly Wednesday, saying that while he respected Correa he stood by his statement that the building’s design was faulty. “I am firm on my statement. The design is faulty. It has been several years, almost 50 years, and every monsoon water gets in. Isn’t this faulty design?” he asked.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP)’s legislator Vijai Sardesai had then asked in the House why the Kala Academy renovation work was still in progress even after a year. Referring to a newspaper article, Sardesai had asked why the building on whose construction Rs 4 crore was spent was being repaired at a cost of Rs 56 crore.

Gaude, however, refuted this claim. In his written reply to Sardesai’s question, the minister said that the estimated cost of the renovation work was Rs 39.63 crore. He also stated that 49.50% of the renovation work was completed and that the time allowed to complete it was 365 days. If the entire work is completed in time, the Kala Academy will be ready by December, according to the state public works department (PWD).

The Mumbai-based Techton Buildcons Private Limited has been appointed to carry out the structural repair and renovation work of the Kala Academy building.