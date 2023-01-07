scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

T-shirt ke peeche kya hai? BJP leader claims an answer

Manjinder Singh Sirsa discovers a “thermal”, Congress slams BJP leaders as “desperadoes”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI)
In the latest conversation generated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt appearances in the Bharat Jodo Yatra amidst the cold, the BJP has said the leader was “wearing a thermal” and that it “exposed the fake narrative of a liar”. The Congress hit back to call “bhakts” a “desperate breed”.

Former Delhi MLA and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted photos zooming into Rahul’s T-shirt collar and said: “The cat is out of the bag! The sleeveless thermal & buttoned up T Shirt exposes the fake narrative of liar @RahulGandhi. Feeling cold in winter is normal! It was nothing but an attention seeking gimmick for fake publicity.”

Priti Gandhi, who identifies herself as a BJP worker, said: “The Tapasvi wears Thermals! #Gottcha.”

Watch |Watch | Rahul Gandhi finally replies to ‘same T-shirt’ question

The Congress hit back, with party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate saying, “Bhakts are a desperate breed. They are actually collectively zooming in and taking screenshots of RG, his ‘neck’ and ‘chest’, ‘wrinkles’ on his T-shirt. These desperadoes!”

Ruchira Chaturvedi, the national convenor of the Congress’s social media department said, “Why are Rs 2 trolls so freaked out by the white t-shirt.”

Also Read |Whites, browns, cotton, loose fits: The thread running through Rahul Gandhi, other long yatris

The Congress Seva Dal tweeted an illustration of Rahul being mobbed and hugged by a crowd, saying: “We are indebted to the people of India, whose warmth of love did not allow Shri @RahulGandhi ji to feel the cold while walking in a T-shirt in the chilling cold weather.”

News agency ANI quoted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as saying: “It (bearing the cold in minimal clothes) is not happening for the first time in the country. Naga Sadhus, Digambar Jain Muni, many people stay without clothes. Research should be done on the issues which Rahul Ji is raising.”

Much like everything else in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the white T-shirt Rahul Gandhi has sported since Day 1 of the march has attracted scrutiny. At the beginning of the Yatra, the BJP targeted Gandhi for wearing a “Burberry T-shirt worth Rs 41,000”.

Lately though, his appearance in just a T-shirt against the cold has been seized on by both sides. While Congress leaders such as Salman Khurshid described Rahul as “tapasvi (ascetic)”, Rahul himself said at a press conference in Delhi that he did not feel the cold as he “was not afraid of the cold”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 21:09 IST
