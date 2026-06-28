Symbol to stage, rival TMC groups battle over flagship Shaheed Diwas event

The internal battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the rival bloc of leaders has escalated over the Martyrs’ Day programme, with both camps seeking permission from the Kolkata Police to hold their rallies at the traditional venue outside Victoria House in central Kolkata.

The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has formally applied to the police for permission, with sources saying all required documents have already been submitted. The Mamata Banerjee-aligned camp has also sought permission for a rally at the same venue.

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The competing claims come after weeks of acrimony between the two sides over the party symbol and confrontations inside the Assembly.

At a recent meeting to review preparations for the July 21 programme, the Ritabrata camp directed party councillors to maximise mobilisation from their respective wards. Leaders also called for protests against the state government’s proposed Anti-Hooliganism Bill, describing it as “anti-humanity”.

Speaking after the meeting, rebel TMC treasurer Akhruzzaman took a swipe at the Mamata faction. “July 21 is tied to our deepest emotions. What happened on this day has been deeply painful for grassroots TMC workers. In earlier rallies, we only saw a crowd of actors and celebrities, while the actual families of the martyrs never received due respect. This time, you will witness the martyrs being honoured in the truest sense from our stage,” he said.

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July 21 is observed as Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the 13 Congress workers killed in police firing in Kolkata during a protest march in 1993 demanding voter ID be made the only valid document for voting.

Asked whether Mamata would be invited, Akhruzzaman replied, “This is a matter of profound emotion for us. We will invite everyone. The rally will take place wherever the administration grants permission. We have traditionally held this programme in front of Victoria House, and we will make every effort to organise it there this time as well. If the administration does not grant permission, we will consider another venue,” he said.

Mamata camp plans

On Thursday, Mamata announced that she would attend the July 21 rally even if only five workers were present. “I hope we get permission for July 21. We will hold a meeting on just this one day. I will speak in detail then. Even if there are only five workers, I will be at that meeting,” she said at a preparatory meeting organised by the North Kolkata TMC at Rammohan Hall. Two days later, her camp formally approached the Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold the programme in front of Victoria House.

Party leaders said Mamata’s remarks were intended to signal her return to street politics and launch the party’s campaign.

On Saturday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra confirmed that the application had been submitted. “If the police do not grant permission to set up a stage, we will do it on the street. Mamata will speak standing on top of a car if we don’t get permission,” she said after a meeting at Mamata’s Kalighat residence.

Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee also sought to rally supporters. In a post on X he said, “We are not traitors. Our ideology is inspired by Mamata, and our greatest strength is the countless grassroots workers and supporters whose dedication, faith, resilience and unwavering principles have never been for sale despite every temptation and pressure. With them, we will continue our journey and struggle as the Opposition in Bengal.”

Party MP Dola Sen said planning for this year’s event was nothing new. “Back in 1993, 13 of our colleagues tragically lost their lives; since July 21, 1994, we have been observing Martyrs’ Day for 33 years…This is nothing new,” she added.

Ghosh slams rebels

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, speaking to the media from Kalighat, said photo identity cards used today for voting were the result of the sacrifice of martyrs and of Mamata’s struggle.

“The CPI(M) government opened fire, killing 13 people… since Mamata’s fellow protesters were killed that day, she has observed July 21 every year as Martyrs’ Day,” he said, adding the party’s event would go ahead regardless of the rebel faction’s plans. “The TMC will not function according to what Ritabrata says. Mamata means Trinamool.”.

State Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said the organisers were free to observe Martyrs Day, provided they complied with government regulations. “They can certainly observe Martyrs’ Day but not by blocking roads, using loudspeakers and causing inconvenience to others. Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) has already given Mamata permission to hold the event at the Y-Channel,” she said.