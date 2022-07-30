scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new president

The incumbent UP BJP president, Swatantra Dev Singh, has already completed his three-year tenure a couple of weeks ago, following which there has been a buzz that he has quit his post.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
Updated: July 30, 2022 5:55:02 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh at Bhartiya Janta Party foundation day function in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

As the BJP leadership effected a change in the Uttarakhand party unit by appointing Mahendra Bhatt as its new president Saturday, the word doing the rounds in the ongoing training camp of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s party unit in Chitrakoot was that it was also going to get a new full-time chief very soon.

The incumbent UP BJP president, Swatantra Dev Singh, has already completed his three-year tenure a couple of weeks ago, following which there has been a buzz that he has quit his post. A section of BJP leaders has claimed that he has sent his resignation to party national president J P Nadda and is continuing in his position only till his successor is appointed.

Must Read |UP BJP chief interview: ‘Due to Narendra Modi, focus is on nationalism, not casteism & minority appeasement… other parties changing’

A prominent OBC leader from the Bundelkhand region, Singh is also the jal shakti minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. He was recently in the news when his junior minister Dinesh Khatik offered his resignation through a letter addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah, in which he alleged corruption in his ministry and that he was being ignored by officials because of his Dalit identity. BJP sources had then said that Khatik, the party’s prominent Dalit face in western UP with an RSS background, was hoping for a “larger role” during the party-led government’s second tenure and that the lack of coordination between him and Singh might have led to his resignation bid that he later withdrew.

Singh was appointed as the UP BJP chief in July 2019 after Mahendra Nath Pandey was re-elected to the Lok Sabha and joined the Narendra Modi-led central government. After completing the left-over period of Pandey’s term, Singh was re-elected as the state party chief for a three-year tenure in 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Going by the trend of such appointments in the past, UP BJP insiders are claiming that a party leader belonging to an upper caste may be named as the new state president in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, given the saffron party’s continued focus on backwards and Dalits, the names of leaders from these sections are also doing the rounds as probables for the state party chief’s post.

The BJP central leadership has often appointed a Brahmin leader as the UP party chief ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the run-up to the 2009 general elections, it appointed Ramapati Ram Tripathi as the state party chief. Ahead of the 2014 polls, Laxmikant Bajpai was appointed to this position. And Mahendra Nath Pandey was named as the state chief ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Also Read |Uttar Pradesh: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP begins 3-day training camp for its senior leaders

Among the notable names doing the rounds in the party circles as Singh’s replacement are Mathura MLA and ex-power minister Shrikant Sharma, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam, and Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak, all of whom are Brahmin leaders.

The BJP leadership was said to have started looking for Singh’s replacement soon after the party’s triumph in the UP polls for the consecutive second term in March, when he joined the Adityanath ministry 2.0, in accordance with its “one man-one post” policy.

Also in Political Pulse |Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Dalit, ex-BSP leader

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a Kshatriya from eastern UP; one of the deputy CMs, Keshav Prasad Maurya, is a prominent OBC leader from central UP and another deputy CM Brajesh Pathak is a Brahmin leader from the Awadh region of central UP. Party is most likely to pick a Brahmin face from western UP, Bundelkhand or Braj region as the next state president for the sake of regional balance. Also, to get the support of upper caste voters, party is most likely to pick a Brahmin party chief. But there are also a couple of Dalit leaders in the race for the state president’s position,” said a BJP leader.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Another leader said nothing is certain in the party, when such key decisions are taken by Prime Minister Modi and Shah. “Also when the party programmes are run under the direct monitoring of the central leadership, the role of the state president becomes a rubber stamp only. While Singh was busy as a minister, the party conducted its micro-donation collection from party workers in April, launched a series of programmes including sahbhoj (community lunch) and seminars in every district on Bhimrao Ambedkar’s life and thoughts in the same month, and later launched booth strengthening programme. Now, the party is gearing up for Har Ghar Tiranga programme that has to be organised on a grand scale next month,” said the leader.

Singh, however, can boast of a string of achievements during his tenure at the helm of the UP BJP, which saw the party returning to power in the state besides winning a number of MLC seats and wresting Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats from the SP in the bypolls.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

After row involving Lt Governor, Delhi rolls back new liquor policy

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement