At the centre of fresh Swapna Suresh row: KT Jaleel, Vijayan confidant and ex-minister

Kerala politics has been on the boil since last Wednesday, when senior CPI(M)-backed Thavanur MLA and ex-minister K T Jaleel lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police alleging that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the 2020 gold smuggling scandal, and senior politician P C George had conspired for months and made defamatory comments against him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

One day before Jaleel’s move, Suresh, after deposing before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC, said to media persons in Kochi that she had told the court about the “involvement of CM Vijayan, his wife Kamala, K T Jaleel and others in the (scandal-related money laundering) case in which I am an accused”.

Jaleel, the 55-year-old, four-time legislator, was the only person named by Suresh to come out in Vijayan’s defence, alleging in the FIR that she had made false allegations against them. The drama that unfolded since has sent state politics into a tizzy.

Close on the heels of Suresh firing a fresh salvo alleging that journalist-cum-middleman Shaj Kiran had bargained with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vigilance, M R Ajith Kumar, to settle the case against her, the state government last Friday removed Kumar as the vigilance head.

Upping the ante, Suresh said on Sunday that she would disclose her Section 164 CrPC statement against Jaleel, even as the police seem to be dragging its feet on the fresh case registered against her.

A confidant of Vijayan, Jaleel came under the shadow of the gold smuggling scandal when it surfaced in July 2020. The then minister for higher education and minority affairs in the Vijayan-led LDF government, Jaleel was later questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the cases that erupted along with the scandal. The Customs had named him as a “person of interest” in the case of illegal import of dates and religious books through the diplomatic cargo sent to the UAE Consulate in Kerala.

The gold seizure at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in July 2020 led to the Customs looking into other imports through the diplomatic cargo there. The probe found that the Consulate had imported 17,000 kg of dates in the last three years and at least 250 packets containing 8,000-odd copies of the Quran during March this year. The dates and religious books had been picked up by the Centre for Advanced Printing and Technology (CAPT) – which Jaleel had handled as a minister – and had been taken to his home district, Malappuram, for distribution.

Jaleel had been in touch with Suresh during her stint as the executive secretary at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Even after Suresh quit the Consulate, Jaleel maintained his contact with her, claiming later that he was not aware of her exit from there. He was in the dock for directly interacting with the staff of a foreign mission in violation of the protocol. The Opposition had then demanded his resignation, but Jaleel defended himself, saying that the import of religious books and dates through the Consulate did not entail any diplomatic protocol.

While serving as a member of the previous Vijayan Cabinet, Jaleel had also faced allegations of nepotism in government appointments. In April 2021, he was forced to quit as the minister after the state Lokayukta found him guilty of “favouritism and nepotism”. Jaleel was alleged to have illegally appointed a close relative as the general manager of the Kerala State Minorities Finance Development Corporation, which was under his charge.

Despite all such controversies, Jaleel has had the support of the CPI(M). A former SIMI firebrand who later also became an office-bearer of the Youth League, the IUML’s youth wing, Jaleel is seen as a rallying point of non-IUML votes in Malappuram. He had quit the IUML, an ally of the Congress-led UDF, in 2005 following his frayed relations with the party leadership.

The CPI(M) then embraced Jaleel and extended its support to him in the Assembly polls, helping him sail through as an Independent candidate in all the polls since 2006. A good orator, Jaleel could whip up community sentiments on anti-US, anti-Israel issues, which had also been championed by the Left earlier. For the CPM, Jaleel holds importance for his capacity to get the backing of anti-IUML voters and those affiliated to fringe Muslim outfits opposed to the UDF.