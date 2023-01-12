Politics | Swami Vivekananda hailed across parties on birth anniversary; PM cites patriotism, Kharge harmony

Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political leaders paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary on Thursday. The government celebrates National Youth Day on January 12 as part of the birth anniversary celebrations.

“Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. His life always inspires patriotism, spirituality and hard work. His great thoughts and ideals will continue to guide the countrymen,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Thursday, ahead of inaugurating the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

Calling him an iconic personality who propagated Indian values globally, President Murmu said that Vivekananda’s teachings will continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2023

Extending greetings on National Youth Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Khargee said the youth are vying for change and their aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress can be achieved only if the society is in harmony. “We extend our warmest greetings on National Youth Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest philosophers — Swami Vivekananda, who believed in India’s intrinsic value of unity – ‘Bharat Jodo’,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Punjab leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, also tweeted a picture paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda. “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached. Tributes to the great spiritual teacher and thinker, the inspiration of the youth, Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saying that his thoughts for nation building inspired the youth towards nationalism, spirituality and dutifulness, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “Vivekananda ji was a strong critic of casteism and social ostentatiousness and was in favor of social harmony. Along with awakening national consciousness among the youth, he gave ideas to connect spirituality with modernity. His immense knowledge and inspiring thoughts will remain a center of inspiration for the youth for ages.”

पूरे विश्व को सनातन संस्कृति के दीप से प्रकाशित करने वाले स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन व देशवासियों को ‘राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस’ की शुभकामनाएं। राष्ट्रनिर्माण के लिए स्वामी जी ने अपने विचारों से युवाओं को राष्ट्रवाद,अध्यात्म व कर्तव्यपरायणता के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/cg22YN4u96 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 12, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, paid tributes, saying: “I remember and bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He not only increased the prestige of India in the whole world but also instilled a new confidence within the Indians. His thoughts will continue to inspire us to build a self-respecting, strong and prosperous New India.”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, too, took to Twitter to pay his tributes. “Millions of salutes to Swami Vivekananda, the source of inspiration for the youth, who spread the message of India’s greatness and integrity all over the world, on his birth anniversary,” he wrote.

“Arise, awaken and stop not till the goal is reached.” We remember the great spiritual leader and thinker Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. We pledge to uphold his teachings and walk on the path of service to the human kind. pic.twitter.com/bsjjxB50Xn — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 12, 2023

Paying tributes, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress said: ““Arise, awaken and stop not till the goal is reached.” We remember the great spiritual leader and thinker Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. We pledge to uphold his teachings and walk on the path of service to the human kind.”

Sharing a video on the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on Twitter: “Soulful salutations to revered Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the ultimate worshiper of Sanatan Dharma and the guide of India’s rich tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. His thoughts resonate even today in the International Parliament of Religions in Chicago…”