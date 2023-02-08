Swadeshi Jagran Manch: From tug-of-war with Atal to ideological alignment, largely, with Modi

Following the presentation of the 2023-24 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) issued a statement, expressing its dissatisfaction over the proposed new tax regime, which it said would adversely impact savings. It also criticised the Budget for not providing enough support to the manufacturing sector.

Days earlier, it had held the Char Dham highway project and NTPC tunnel in Uttarakhand, sensitive subjects for the government, as reasons behind the land subsidence in Joshimath. Not far back, in October last year, much to the embarrassment of the government, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had declared from an SJM platform: “The poverty in the country is standing like a demon in front of us.”

This, though, is merely an echo of the concern over unemployment and inequality that SJM had raised through a 2016 resolution, barely two years into the Modi government.

Among the newest wings of the almost 100-year-old Sangh Parivar, the SJM of late has been vocal in its opposition to certain decisions of the government, even though overall, it has supported policies of the Narendra Modi regime. As a pressure group on economic issues, the organisation has been forcefully articulating the RSS view of the economy, and has been influencing government policy under the BJP government.

Some of the Modi government decisions that were preceded by lobbying from SJM include emphasis on education in local languages in the National Education Policy (NEP), increase in import tariffs on the back of demand for boycott of Chinese goods, India pulling out of RCEP trade deal, shelving of the idea to raise funds through sovereign bond issuances in foreign currencies, removal of Raghuram Rajan as RBI governor and Arvind Panagaraiya from Niti Aayog, and the former Turkish Airlines chairman turning down his appointment as Air India CEO last year, ostensibly on a nudge from the government.

The SJM had also criticised the three farm laws, withdrawn by the government last year, for failing to address the issue of guaranteed MSP, and has flagged concerns of corporatisation of agriculture. The idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat too draws from the fundamental idea of Swadeshi, on which the SJM was founded.

Started as an economic wing of the RSS in 1991 under the guidance of veteran Sangh leader Dattopant Thengadi, SJM was initially a platform created in response to the liberalisation of the Indian economy, ushered in by the then Narasimha Rao government. While the RSS had always argued for a protectionist Swadeshi model of economy, the anxiety around globalisation and free markets created a perfect environment for its ideas to have greater acceptance. It vociferously raised its voice against the then WTO agreements and opposed Foreign Direct Investment with the Sangh concern being that these were “instruments to capture the resources and markets of the third world”. It was a time when the Sangh, the Left and the socialists found themselves on the same side.

“At that time, taking the excuse of economic crisis, a system was being brought that would increase foreign influence on Indian economy. So it was thought important to make concerted efforts to counter it through a platform on which people who believe in economic independence of the country could raise their voice. People from the Left and socialists such as George Fernandes had then joined us. Even Congress leader Jaipal Reddy had joined the cause,” SJM National Convenor Ashwani Mahajan told The Indian Express.

Through the Rao years, the unstable coalition governments thereafter, and the Vajpayee years that followed, SJM kept protesting against MNCs, privatisation of public enterprises and largely kept pushing for amendments in WTO agreements, particularly related to patent issues in sectors of agriculture and healthcare. However, it was not until UPA came to power that they were heard. “In December, 2004, finally 12 amendments that reflected our concerns were included in the draft through an ordinance,” Mahajan said.

The Vajpayee years were remarkable for strained relations between the Sangh and the BJP. At that time the SJM had vehemently opposed FDI in insurance sector and Thengadi had organised a massive protest.

“That was a government of coalition. Also, key people in the government (such as Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie) who must have been advising Atalji, were not from the Sangh Parivar. So our thoughts and the advice that the PM received, were not aligned,” Mahajan said.

Under the Modi regime, SJM sources said, things are different as the government is more receptive to discussions and suggestions. “There has been a deep process of internal discussions. Importantly, the PM comes from the same school of thought as us, so many Sangh ideas are taking shape organically,” a senior SJM leader said.

However, not all suggestions of SJM have been acceptable to the government, nor has SJM been consistent with the positions it has taken in the past.

While it has been opposing GM crops for a long time and recently criticised the move by a government committee to grant approval for field trials of genetically modified mustard in strong words, the government has remained unmoved with Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav openly batting for GM mustard.

Similarly, SJM has repeatedly attacked online retail giants Amazon and Flipkart for their allegedly corrupt and predatory trade practices that have hurt small retailers, but the government has not taken any visible adverse action against the companies or brought any major policy changes in the retain sector to address the allegations.

In 2013, SJM opposed the Food Security Bill on the ground that it was financially unsustainable. However, the resultant Act has been used by the Modi government to give free ration to the poor during the pandemic and has earned it electoral dividends. Even the much reviled MGNREGA continues to be a significant part of the government’s welfare umbrella.

“Our basic thought is that rights based doles are not the way to alleviate poverty. Thengadi ji always said we need a model that can produce jobs and bring equality. When (economist) Amartya Sen says ‘Right to Food’, it means the government will provide. Because of such models entire Europe is on the brink of economic collapse,” Mahajan said.

During the UPA regime, SJM opposed plans to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India. The Modi government has, however, gone ahead with it with the University Grants Commission framing rules for the same this January, as also part of its New Education Policy. SJM is yet to state its position on the matter.

“We are still examining it. We have not reached a final conclusion. We have to also see that foreign countries are earning revenue out of us. Under such changed circumstances, things have to be re-examined. In the battle of ideas, things evolve each day,” Mahajan said.

The SJM is currently spearheading the Sangh’s initiative of Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan that aims give a spurt to entrepreneurial energy of the youth across rural and urban India, thereby generating employment.