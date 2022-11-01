SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their prized possessions

Standing beside his gleaming Maruti Suzuki SUV, Mallesh Singa flashes a smile. Except for an occasional ride, he hasn’t driven the car around much. He is happy and proud nonetheless.

His neighbour A Lakshmamma shows her cement mixer, which has not been used yet. Another neighbour, E Satiah, displays his Mahindra Bolero Pik-up truck.

Mallesh, Lakshmamma and Satiah are among 35 Dalit families in Chimriyala village of Telangana’s Nalgonda district who are beneficiaries of the TRS government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme, which provides Dalit BPL families a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh to start a small business. Instead of handing out cash, the state government asked the beneficiaries to pick their choice of item – and most people ended up choosing vehicles, with the seven-seater Maruti Ertiga a clear favourite.

But now, these prized possessions are parked outside homes like trophies, with the beneficiaries unsure about how to put them to income-generating use and the Opposition accusing the government of not advising the recipients enough.

The scheme was rolled out in July as a pilot in two villages of Munugode – the Assembly constituency that is set to vote in a by-election on November 3 – with 35 Dalit families in Chimiryala and 25 in Gudimalkapuram receiving the benefits.

The state government plans to give Dalit Bandhu benefits to at least 1,500 Dalit BPL families in each of the 119 constituencies by the time Assembly elections are held next year. Before the government could extend Dalit Bandhu beyond Munugode, the bypoll was announced and the scheme had to be put on hold.

Mallesh, who used to work as a farm labourer, says his SUV is for hire, but he hasn’t got too many customers yet. He is hopeful though that if he ties up with a car rental company, his earnings will pick up.

“In the last three months, I have twice taken passengers to Yadagirigutta (170 km away) and Nalgonda (over 100 km away), earning Rs 2,000-3,000 per trip,” he says.

With Chimiryala far from Hyderabad (over 300 km away) or Nalgonda, the nearest city centres where the car rental firms are based, Mallesh is struggling to rent out his car.

For Lakshmamma, it’s worse. The concrete mixer parked outside her house is gathering weeds around its wheels. “My husband, a mason, thought we could give it on rent to companies laying roads or constructing buildings, but no one has approached us so far. I am thinking of asking the sarpanch to give it back to the government and exchange this for something else,” she says. Sarpanch Jaipal Reddy, who is associated with the ruling TRS, however, says there is no provision in the scheme to return the items.

Satiah, who used to work as a truck driver, says he hoped to rent out his pickup truck to construction companies but can’t find any near his village.

In the neighbouring village of Gudimalkapuram, Boda Amsamma got a tractor under the scheme – the vehicle has been parked outside her house since July. “We have a small piece of land where we want to use it. We also want to give it on rent to other farmers but no one has approached us yet. Maybe when the sowing season starts, we will get lucky,” she says.

Bhadri Gangamma asked for tents and canopies under the scheme, hoping she could offer them on rent for marriages, birthdays and other functions. “But for the past four months, no one has hired us. We are still working as farm labour. Maybe when the marriage season starts, we will get bookings,” she says.

However, there were some such as U Yadamma who seem to have chosen wisely. “We set up a tyre shop at Choutuppal on rent, which my husband and son take care of. Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, we sought goods worth Rs 10 lakh for our shop,” she says.

Criticising the government’s alleged lack of planning that has led to beneficiaries being stuck with vehicles and equipment that they are little use of, Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that his party had suggested to the government that the scheme should first be discussed at the gram sabhas.

“Our point was that there should be a discussion on what is in the best interest of the beneficiary. Instead, the TRS government is giving whatever the beneficiary wants,’’ he says, adding that the government should have given three acres of cultivable land to the Dalit families instead.

BJP MLA Etela Rajender calls Dalit Bandhu a “cash for vote scheme’’. “It is only being given to those Dalit families who pledge their allegiance to the TRS. The beneficiaries were not given any advice on what vehicle or equipment would generate a steady income for their families. That is why the beneficiaries are buying fancy things like SUVs to feel rich,’’ he says.

TRS leader and Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar, however, defended the scheme, saying, “In the villages where we rolled out the scheme, I advised beneficiaries to select long-term income-generating units like grocery stores. I have also been telling them about the perils of choosing vehicles, telling them that if all of them choose vehicles, they may lose out on business. In every village where the scheme is being implemented, we have allotted a mix of SUVs, tractors and grocery stores but ultimately, it depends on the choice of the beneficiary,’’ he said.

Sarpanch Reddy adds, “It is their choice. They have to live with it. Some of them chose wisely, but I am sure all of them will eventually find a way to make monetary gains from whatever they got under the scheme.”

Critics of the scheme also say that it failed to factor in a crucial social reality – in both Chimiryala and Gudimalkapuram, the Dalit families live in SC colonies, away from the main village, which limits their possibilities for self-employment outside their settlement.

Many of the Dalit families The Indian Express spoke to were wary of being photographed, saying they could be ridiculed by the upper castes. They said photos of their vehicles were being circulated on social media with tags such as “privileges of being a Dalit” or “goodies for free”.