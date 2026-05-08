Decisive leader with street cred: Why BJP chose Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal CM

The BJP’s decision to appoint Suvendu Adhikari as the West Bengal CM flows from a need to have a decisive leader at the helm who can steer the new government as it goes about fulfilling its primary promises in the manifesto on stopping the entry of undocumented immigrants from across the Bangladesh border and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), among other things.

Setting the tone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the central observer at the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, said, “Friends, this victory is not merely about the BJP’s expansion or its ideology. Nor is it only about the BJP or the NDA forming a government in its 21st state. The biggest importance of this victory is that it plugs one of the biggest holes in India’s national security. Now infiltration and cow smuggling will become impossible in West Bengal.”