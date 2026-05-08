Decisive leader with street cred: Why BJP chose Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal CM
Adhikari, who is popular among the BJP rank and file, will take the tough calls that the new government is expected to make as it begins fulfilling its agenda.
The BJP’s decision to appoint Suvendu Adhikari as the West Bengal CM flows from a need to have a decisive leader at the helm who can steer the new government as it goes about fulfilling its primary promises in the manifesto on stopping the entry of undocumented immigrants from across the Bangladesh border and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), among other things.
Setting the tone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the central observer at the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, said, “Friends, this victory is not merely about the BJP’s expansion or its ideology. Nor is it only about the BJP or the NDA forming a government in its 21st state. The biggest importance of this victory is that it plugs one of the biggest holes in India’s national security. Now infiltration and cow smuggling will become impossible in West Bengal.”
In Bengal, the BJP’s main plank has been infiltration and the accompanying demographic changes, and to put a stop to it, the party needs a leader like Adhikari, who already has administrative experience — having been a minister in the second Trinamool Congress (TMC) government — and can deal with administrative issues with a strong hand.
By appointing Adhikari, the BJP keeps its word that a Bengali will be the CM, thereby disproving the TMC’s election narrative that electing the BJP would mean handing over the state to “bohiragatos (outsiders)”. Adhikari is a leader who is quite in the mould of Mamata Banerjee — someone with a streetfighter mentality who is equally at ease running an administration.
BJP insiders said that with the new government expected to publish a white paper on the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) corruption and set up a Commission — Adhikari reiterated this in his speech on Friday — several leaders of the Opposition party may come under the scanner and be arrested. To see the party through these and the implementation of its other core agenda, it needed a resolute leader with convictions at the helm and that is why the leadership leaned towards Suvendu.
Having defeated Banerjee in two straight elections — in Nandigram in 2021 and Bhabanipur this time — and refusing to switch sides amid the post-poll violence five years ago, when many believed he could switch sides after the BJP failed to come to power, Adhikari is also popular among the rank and file, and the party leadership calculated that it must factor it in when choosing the CM. Since this is the first time the BJP has come to power in Bengal, the party felt it necessary to choose a face who would be acceptable to all, instead of foisting a relatively unknown name on the MLAs as it has done in some Hindi heartland states in the past few years.