‘Himanta Sarma critical factor’: Sushmita Dev on Trinamool exit decision

Sushmita Dev, once the Trinamool Congress’s face in Assam, has quit the party and resigned from the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing meltdown in the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The daughter of Congress leader and former Union Minister, late Santosh Mohan Dev, she was with the Congress till 2021, when she switched to Trinamool Congress.

She spoke to The Indian Express on the reasons behind the decision to quit Trinamool and her plans for the future

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Why this decision? What disturbed you?

The reasons for the decision are many. Some, I would not like to reveal. My politics is in Assam and I feel AITC (Trinamool Congress) is handling a major crisis in Bengal, which is the focus. Prospects in Assam may not be there at all in the future. As a full-time politician I don’t fear defeat, I have seen many, but to be able to work in Assam for the people, this was the best decision. The internal turmoil in AITC just because of the defeat is a grim picture. The exodus is unprecedented. Why has no one been able to contain it? Big question!

What were the circumstances which led to this?

I met Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) whom I have known since my early days in politics. I have seen his struggle and his rise. His vision and ability to deliver for the people of Assam is unmatched. I sought his advice and guidance straight after resigning. I have complete faith in whatever he decides for me. He has been a critical factor in (me) arriving at my decision.

Why are MLAs, MPs distancing themselves from the party?

I can only speculate but the public reactions on the ground towards Trinamool and the Bengal mandate may be a factor. Everyone wants a good future. There is a fine line between opportunity and opportunism.

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Why so many resignations now?

That’s the point, it can’t be just the results or the defeat. I get the feeling that (they feel) distancing themselves will help shed the negative public perception.

What are the reasons for the party’s downfall?

Defeat has many reasons, can’t be one. Can’t blame only one person, a combination of things have played a role. My common sense tells me anti-incumbency is always a factor that influences change and this has been underplayed by AITC. Many grassroots leaders have let down Mamata ji in their misdemeanours. She couldn’t control it somehow.

What is your future roadmap?

Politics is dynamic and all that matters is growth . The specifics, I can’t say.

Any plans for aligning with BJP?

That, the BJP high command will decide. The Assam results tell me that the writing is on the wall. Congress had a crushing defeat – a total rejection by the people. Coming from a region like Barak Valley, we have a lot of catching up to do and the last ten years have shown me a quantum change in development and growth of the region. Internal politics of Congress in Assam always slowed down Barak Valley. I am witness to many sabotages during my father’s time as a minister in the Congress. It was a saga of deprivation. He fought very hard for development – it was never easy.