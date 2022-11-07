Meet the rising new, combative voice of Uddhav Sena: Sushma Andhare

An Ambedkarite social activist, and a leader belonging to a nomadic tribe, who joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena four months ago, has become one of the party’s most talked-about speakers in a short time.

Professor Sushma Andhare has emerged as the newest firebrand leader of the party, with her aggressive speeches getting noticed across the state.

At a time when loyalty towards party leadership is considered the most vital attribute a politician needs, and when the oldest of associates are turning foes, her rise within the party fold is considered meteoric by many, who were all caught by surprise when Andhare was given an opportunity to speak at the party’s annual Dussehra rally last month — an honour accorded to a select few. Her aggressive style and flowing oratory have also made her one of the star speakers in the party’s Maha Prabodhan Yatra that is travelling across the state.

So much so that police cases have been filed by leaders of the Shinde Sena against her, over speeches attacking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Asked about the same, Andhare asks what is wrong in asking questions to power.

Born in Murud village of Latur district, Andhare used to be associated with Chhatrabharti — a student organisation with a socialist ideology. After working with a movement for the rights of nomadic tribes, Andhare says she decided to dedicate her life to the Ambedkarite movement. “I realised the lack of awareness about the law. We set up a platform called Ganrajya Sangh, which worked on making people aware about their rights,” she told The Indian Express.

Andhare gained her LLB from Latur’s Basveshwar college. Then she pursued a B.Ed. at Umarga, and went on to teach at Dayanand Law College in Latur. In Pune, she runs Samyak, a centre to help underprivileged students prepare for competitive examinations.

Her tryst with politics, and controversy, began when she took on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, questioning his party’s stand on north Indians. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Ganrajya Sangh campaigned for the candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “I was never a part of the NCP. I supported those who opposed the BJP,” she says.

When it came to officially joining a party, she chose the Uddhav Shiv Sena. “I joined the party in difficult times, fully knowing that I wouldn’t get any post. I joined because I found them countering the BJP’s agenda effectively. I stand with the truth,” she claims.

Andhare questions this categorisation of her as “aggressive”. “I come from an underprivileged background where I have suffered injustice. I merely ask questions based on my experiences and these are making you uncomfortable?” she asks.

“Promoting Andhare is a conscious effort by the Thackerays to reaffirm that their Hindutva is inclusive, and that each social group has a place in it. After the split, the party has a vacuum and it needed an aggressive face that comes without any baggage of allegations of scam, criminal backgrounds or liability of protecting multi-crore empires,” says Sanjay Patil, a researcher at the University of Mumbai who has been a close observer of the Sena’s journey since 1985.

Ever since the split within the Sena, the Thackerays have been making experiments in terms of their party’s social equations. Be it joining hands with Sambhaji Brigade — an aggressive Maratha-dominated organisation of youth — or bringing Andhare to the front, the attempt is to link new communities that kept distance from the party till now.

Andhare accepts that she has been a critic of the Sena in the past. “Let’s work on a common minimum programme. What’s important today is to protect the constitutional framework of this country. I’m ready to make adjustments to protect that framework,” she says.