Survivor of many a row, Lakshadweep MP gets fresh lease of life in attempt to murder case

A single-judge Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended the conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal Padippura (47) and three others, who were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a 2009 attempt to murder case.

The suspension of the conviction is a respite for the NCP leader, as the Election Commission had disqualified him after he was convicted by a sessions court in Lakshadweep on January 11.

Along with Faizal, a two-term MP representing the islands, his brother Sayed Mohammed Nurul Ameen, a government teacher, was also convicted in the case. Of the 35 accused, only four, including the Faizal brothers, were convicted.

A native of Andrott in Lakshadweep, Faizal is an MBA from Calicut University in Kerala’s Kozhikode, who went on to become “a business advisor with an interest in social service”, paving the way for his entry into politics. Eventually, he emerged as a rival to the legacy of Lakshadweep’s long-serving MP P M Sayeed of the Congress, joining the NCP to fight the 2014 general elections on a development plank. After he won, he became a member of various parliamentary committees, roles he continued to fulfill during his second term.

Faizal came into the national limelight in 2021 during a protest against Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory, who had taken a slew of measures that angered many residents of Lakshadweep. As the only MP from the islands, Faizal led many protests against Patel and his reforms. The MP had even demanded recall of the administrator, who had introduced an Anti-Goonda Act. Faizal, who was then facing trial in the murder attempt case, had questioned the proposed Act against criminals, saying the islands did not have goons that required a tough law against thugs.

In 2021, Kavaratti Police registered another case against Faizal for offences such as wrongful confinement, public nuisance and violation of the Disaster Management Act, which was in place during the lockdown days.

In July 2022, the CBI registered a corruption case against Faizal and others, including his close relatives, in connection with export of tuna fish to a Sri Lankan firm 2016-17. He had procured the fish from local fishermen, promising them a premium price for their catch through a cooperative marketing federation. But, Faizal failed to keep the promise, incurring a loss of Rs 6 crore to the fishermen.

The attempt to murder case that now might prove Faizal’s downfall occurred in April 2009, during the general elections that year. Faizal and others had attacked Mohammed Salih, tthe son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union minister P M Sayeed. Sayeed’s son Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed was the Congress candidate, and won to become the youngest MP in the Lok Sabha.

The prosecution found that Faizal and others had chased down Salih, attempting to flee from the spot of an attack, broken open the room of a house where he had taken shelter, and brutally assaulted him with weapons, including swords, choppers, iron rods and sticks. The severely wounded Salih had to be evacuated to Kochi by chopper for treatment.

In his petition against his conviction, Faizal said that if the conviction was not suspended, he would be disqualified as an MP, which would have serious implications, necessitating fresh elections.

Suspending the conviction Wednesday, the Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed, “Decriminalisation of politics is an essential requirement of every democracy. As a constitutional court, it is the bounden duty to advance constitutional objectives, including purity in politics. However, those lofty principles cannot be the reason for denying the application of the principles of rule of law. The societal interest in averting an expensive election, that too, when the elected candidate can continue for a limited period alone if the fresh election is conducted, cannot be brushed aside by this court.” (The next general elections are due in 2024.)

Hence, the court said Faizal’s case falls within the category of rare and exceptional circumstances. “This court is of the view that the conviction and sentence of imprisonment imposed upon the second accused should be suspended until disposal of the appeal.’’

Challenging the petition of Faizal brothers, the administration of the Union Territory told the court that the convicted MP is involved in two other serious crimes, and is currently facing trial in one of those cases.

“The offence committed by the petitioners was a shock to Lakshadweep society, which is well known for leading a peaceful life with few reported crimes. If the petitioners, who are prominent leaders of a political party, are found guilty of attempted murder by the Court of Sessions, and are still released, it will shake the faith of the people in the judicial process,’’ said the affidavit submitted by Deputy Solicitor General S Manu.