Supriya Sule downplays BJP crossover buzz but drops a big hint

Signalling another break in the Opposition ranks ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP)’s working president and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said her party would consider supporting the Centre’s proposed delimitation Bill if it ensures a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats in all states.

Sule’s remarks came amid reports that sections of the NCP(SP)’s MPs and MLAs were increasingly pushing for a tie-up with the ruling BJP-led NDA.

There has been a buzz about the NCP(SP)’s next moves in the wake of a series of meetings between its leaders and senior BJP and government functionaries over the last several days.

With the Parliament session getting underway on July 20, the Narendra Modi government has stepped up its efforts to muster a two-thirds majority to push a fresh constitutional amendment Bill to advance reservation for women to 2029 – along with a delimitation Bill for expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 MPs up to 850 – which was defeated in the Lower House in the April special session. Along with other INDIA bloc allies, the NCP (SP) had then voted against this constitutional amendment Bill.

On Wednesday, Sule told The Indian Express that “If the Union government amends the delimitation Bill by bringing a 50% increase in seats, then we will support it. This is not something new that I am saying. We have always maintained that we will support the Bill if these amendments are brought. There is no change in our stand.”

However, later in the day, addressing a press conference, Sule appeared to water down her stance. “We haven’t received any Bill on delimitation as of now. Previously, when the Bill was brought, the Opposition raised the amendment of increasing seats by 50 per cent. Whenever the Bill is presented to us, we will discuss it with the INDIA bloc parties. We will make a collective decision. It is important that the delimitation formula is also presented to us and we are told how new demarcation will be done,” she said.

Hours later, Sule calibrated her position further. “Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the NCP(SP) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither I nor the party has had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject,” she said in a post on X.

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“As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party’s position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies – India alliance… Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature,” said Sule, Pawar’s daughter.

Sule also told the press conference that the demand to increase seats by 50 per cent had been raised by several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP) and DMK, when the legislation was first introduced in Parliament. “All of us, including the TMC, SP and the DMK, had taken this position. It is not something that is being said for the first time,” she said.

When asked about speculations about the NCP(SP)’s legislators looking to “cross over to the NDA” or “merge with the NCP”, Sule said there was no such proposal before the party. “Nobody has asked about this, nor have any of our leaders expressed the desire to switch over. All stand united with Sharad Pawar and will follow every decision to be taken by Sharad Pawar,” she said.

Sule played down reports about the NCP(SP)’s alleged proximity to the BJP, and also its state party president Jayant Patil’s meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late on Tuesday night.

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“When I was in Lucknow for a Parliamentary committee meeting, I openly met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. If our party really wanted to ally with the BJP, we would not be meeting openly,” she said.

Patil had met Fadnavis hours after calling on Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence. Senior leaders of the BJP’s ally NCP, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, also met CM Fadnavis separately the same night, fuelling fresh buzz over political realignments.

Sources told The Indian Express that these meetings came against the backdrop of a “rethink” within the NCP (SP), with at least half of its 10 MLAs favouring a switch to the NDA while arguing that remaining in the Opposition has made it increasingly difficult to secure development funds and administrative clearances for their constituencies.

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Patil, however, also sought to downplay his meeting with Fadnavis. “I met the Chief Minister to discuss the issue of disqualifying the chairman of the Islampur Municipal Council. I do not know about the meeting between Tatkare, Patel and the CM,” he said. He dismissed reports of merger talks with the NCP. “I have not met Tatkare and Patel regarding any merger plans. After the death of Ajit Pawar, no such discussion has taken place,” he said, adding he felt “sad” whenever the media discussed him leaving the party.

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The political chatter over the NCP(SP)’s possible bid to switch to the NDA fold intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing better access to government approvals and development funds. That, sources said, has prompted sections within the NCP (SP) to argue that the party should also reconsider its position.

Although the NCP (SP), with 10 MLAs and eight Lok Sabha MPs, is the smallest among Maharashtra’s six major political parties, its parliamentary strength has assumed significance as the NDA looks to secure the support of a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to ensure the passage of several key legislation, including a fresh women’s quota Bill along with a delimitation legislation.