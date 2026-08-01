Supreme Court stay on Balaji arrest puts Vijay’s anti-corruption drive to its first legal test

The Supreme Court’s order staying the arrest of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in the TASMAC corruption case has become more than a legal reprieve for one politician. It marks the first significant judicial checkpoint in what has emerged as a defining political project of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s young administration: convincing Tamil Nadu that the era of political impunity is over.

For nearly three months, vigilance investigations have steadily dominated the state’s political conversation. Former DMK ministers E V Velu and Balaji have found themselves at the centre of fresh corruption investigations. An FIR has also been registered against senior DMK leader K N Nehru. DMK MLA Markandeyan remains in jail in another case, while another legislator, Anitha Radhakrishnan, has also faced arrest. Political circles continue to speculate about possible future action against other former ministers, including Sekar Babu and S S Sivasankar, though no formal action has yet materialised.

Advertisement

The message has been unmistakable: The new government wants to be seen pursuing corruption allegations that, it argues, accumulated under the previous regime. That political narrative briefly encountered its strongest institutional counterweight on Friday.

While the Madras High Court had only a day earlier refused anticipatory bail to Balaji, observing that custodial interrogation appeared necessary given the seriousness of allegations involving losses running into crores of rupees, the Supreme Court took a different interim view.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant stayed Balaji’s arrest, directed him to surrender his passport and observed that, following the change in government, there appeared little reason to fear he could influence the investigation. It also recorded assurances from senior counsel appearing for Balaji that he would cooperate fully with investigators. The investigation itself is ongoing.

Advertisement

Political observers had, for weeks, speculated that Balaji’s arrest might coincide with Vijay’s emotionally charged visit to Karur, where he met families affected by last year’s stampede. No such arrest came then. Instead, the legal contest shifted quietly into courtrooms before culminating, at least for now, in the Supreme Court’s protection against arrest.

If the courts have reminded the government that investigations must satisfy legal standards, politics has presented another question.

Even as vigilance agencies investigate former DMK ministers, the ruling TVK has welcomed into its ranks former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabhaskar, both of whom are facing corruption allegations and investigations. DMK leaders have repeatedly mocked what they call a “new washing machine”, arguing that corruption appears negotiable once political loyalties change.

TVK leaders reject that charge, maintaining that legal proceedings will continue independently regardless of political affiliation. Whether the public accepts that distinction may become increasingly important.

Political to judicial test

Inside the ruling party, leaders privately acknowledge that the honeymoon period is ending. Around the government’s first 90 days in office, even some senior functionaries concede that the administration will begin facing sharper scrutiny over every decision rather than continuing to benefit from the momentum of electoral victory. Some privately expect parties such as the CPI(M), VCK and IUML to become increasingly vocal critics, while believing the Congress and the Vaiko’s MDMK may remain relatively more sympathetic.

That transition – from Opposition movement to governing administration – is where anti-corruption politics often becomes most difficult. Announcing investigations is politically easier than sustaining them – raids generate headlines, arrests generate television debates, and bail orders generate fresh arguments. None of these, by themselves, establish guilt.

Even as the TVK government continues to invoke the alleged TASMAC scam under the previous regime, it is yet to establish the most basic form of transparency in the liquor sector it now controls. Nearly three months into office, customers across Tamil Nadu still routinely pay Rs 10 to Rs 20 above the printed price at government-run outlets. Receipts remain the exception rather than the rule, and in many shops, money continues to find its way into private accounts instead of a verifiable government billing system. Ultimately, governments are judged less by the visibility of their investigations than by the credibility of the institutions conducting them.

The Supreme Court’s intervention on Friday does not invalidate the vigilance investigation against Balaji any more than the FIR establishes his guilt. It simply reminds every stakeholder that allegations, however politically consequential, must still travel through constitutional processes.

“For a government elected on the promise of political change, the challenge is no longer merely to show that it is willing to act. It is to convince people that the rules remain the same regardless of who occupies the treasury benches and who sits in the Opposition,” said a senior AIADMK leader amid rumours of plans to join the TVK.