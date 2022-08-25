scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Sunil Bansal in Bengal next week, state BJP optimistic about future

BJP insiders say task cut out for central leader, party has to increase Lok Sabha seat tally to compensate for prospective losses in Bihar.

The BJP has given Sunil Bansal charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana. (Twitter)

The trouble-hit West Bengal BJP unit is upbeat about the visit of the party’s newly appointed national general secretary Sunil Bansal next week. Party leaders said the two-day visit was expected to buoy the state unit, which has been floundering due to alleged negligence from the central leadership and a “constant hostile political atmosphere”.

Bansal — who has been given charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana — said he would be in West Bengal on August 29 and 30 for a “training programme”. This will be the first state he will visit after being made the party’s national general secretary. Bengal BJP leaders said the appointment of Bansal, who played a key role in the party’s victories in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, was expected to rejuvenate the state unit ahead of the 2024 general elections. The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 but since then has been on an electoral decline.

Though the BJP managed to emerge as the main Opposition party in the state in last year’s Assembly elections by winning 77 seats, it has been bogged down by defections and factionalism. The frustration of the BJP cadre is said to have deepened over the central leadership’s refusal to lend the desired support against what was termed as the ruling Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) strong-arm tactics.

Also Read |Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly polls may happen before schedule’

During the post-poll violence last year, state BJP leaders complained that central leaders had left them on their own and they had to “face political violence continuously”. They pointed out that Bansal’s predecessor Kailash Vijayvargiya — who was credited with building the BJP’s organisation in West Bengal from 2015 onwards and delivered 18 Lok Sabha seats — had not visited the state since the defeat in the state elections. There were also a number of police cases against him, the state leaders added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws i...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws i...
Explained: The PMLA verdict reviewPremium
Explained: The PMLA verdict review
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today
‘Incomprehensible’: Supreme Court sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgme...Premium
‘Incomprehensible’: Supreme Court sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgme...

When the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month, he is learnt to have sought the central leadership’s urgent intervention. Within a week, Bansal was placed in charge of the Bengal BJP.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Sources in the BJP said Bansal had a big challenge in West Bengal as the BJP would need a formidable number of Lok Sabha seats from the state to compensate for the prospective losses in Bihar after the exit of the Janata Dal (United). The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2019. The party, according to insiders, will have to ensure that West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Telangana contribute more to its Lok Sabha tally in order to remain the dominant force in national politics.

In West Bengal, Bansal will also have to deal with the deepening criticism that the central government’s “soft approach” towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emboldened the TMC last year to unleash violence against BJP workers across the state after the election results. In the aftermath of the poll loss, BJP faced an exodus of leaders who had joined it before the elections. The party also replaced Dilip Ghosh, a hardliner, with Dr Sukanta Majumdar. But the lack of organisational cohesion continued and the party suffered a string of losses, the recent ones being defeats in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election and the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:49:43 am
Next Story

Mayawati targets Akhilesh over jail visit, asks why SP chief is not meeting jailed Muslim leaders

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Supreme Court's PMLA verdict, and why petitioners have sought a review
Express Explained

Supreme Court's PMLA verdict, and why petitioners have sought a review

Premium
Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot, G-23 towards a challenge
Next Congress chief

Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot, G-23 towards a challenge

Premium
‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal HC judgment, calls for lucidity

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement