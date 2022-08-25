Sunil Bansal in Bengal next week, state BJP optimistic about future

The trouble-hit West Bengal BJP unit is upbeat about the visit of the party’s newly appointed national general secretary Sunil Bansal next week. Party leaders said the two-day visit was expected to buoy the state unit, which has been floundering due to alleged negligence from the central leadership and a “constant hostile political atmosphere”.

Bansal — who has been given charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana — said he would be in West Bengal on August 29 and 30 for a “training programme”. This will be the first state he will visit after being made the party’s national general secretary. Bengal BJP leaders said the appointment of Bansal, who played a key role in the party’s victories in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, was expected to rejuvenate the state unit ahead of the 2024 general elections. The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 but since then has been on an electoral decline.

Though the BJP managed to emerge as the main Opposition party in the state in last year’s Assembly elections by winning 77 seats, it has been bogged down by defections and factionalism. The frustration of the BJP cadre is said to have deepened over the central leadership’s refusal to lend the desired support against what was termed as the ruling Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) strong-arm tactics.

During the post-poll violence last year, state BJP leaders complained that central leaders had left them on their own and they had to “face political violence continuously”. They pointed out that Bansal’s predecessor Kailash Vijayvargiya — who was credited with building the BJP’s organisation in West Bengal from 2015 onwards and delivered 18 Lok Sabha seats — had not visited the state since the defeat in the state elections. There were also a number of police cases against him, the state leaders added.

When the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month, he is learnt to have sought the central leadership’s urgent intervention. Within a week, Bansal was placed in charge of the Bengal BJP.

Sources in the BJP said Bansal had a big challenge in West Bengal as the BJP would need a formidable number of Lok Sabha seats from the state to compensate for the prospective losses in Bihar after the exit of the Janata Dal (United). The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2019. The party, according to insiders, will have to ensure that West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Telangana contribute more to its Lok Sabha tally in order to remain the dominant force in national politics.

In West Bengal, Bansal will also have to deal with the deepening criticism that the central government’s “soft approach” towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emboldened the TMC last year to unleash violence against BJP workers across the state after the election results. In the aftermath of the poll loss, BJP faced an exodus of leaders who had joined it before the elections. The party also replaced Dilip Ghosh, a hardliner, with Dr Sukanta Majumdar. But the lack of organisational cohesion continued and the party suffered a string of losses, the recent ones being defeats in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election and the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.