scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

New appointee Sunil Bansal sets goals for Bengal BJP at training camp, to focus on TMC ‘corruption’

Party plans padyatras leading up to a march to Secretariat, told to end infighting

Sunil Bansal (File Photo)

The BJP is set to mount pressure on the Trinamool Congress over corruption charges following a three-day training camp held by the newly appointed party co-observer for West Bengal, general secretary Sunil Bansal.

Party leaders said the message at the camp was to hit the roads, highlighting especially the case of arrested senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal.

Bansal, who is credited with having played an important role in the BJP’s overwhelming dominance in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, is believed to have been brought to Bengal to spur the state unit back into fighting mode.

Since it failed to put up the promised challenge to the TMC in the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP has been losing ground in the state, with several top leaders leaving and grass-root workers complaining of being abandoned as they face TMC wrath.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

At the training camp held at a resort in North 24 Parganas district, from August 29 to 31, Bansal met state BJP leaders, party district presidents and morcha heads, and told them to not be hesitant in going after the TMC government as well as to reach out to people and strengthen the organisation.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The impact appears to have been immediate, with the BJP lining up a series of padyatras and public meetings in the run-up to its ‘March to Nabanna’ on September 13, to target the state government over corruption charges.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other party leaders started the ‘Chor Dharo, Jail Bharo (Put the thieves behind bars)’ campaign from Birbhum district.

Advertisement

Party leaders said the message is to not let the pressure ease till next year’s panchayat polls, and subsequently the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha told The Indian Express that Bansal spoke about a range of issues. “First, we have to strengthen the organisation to the booth level. Second, we have to expose the TMC and its corruption. At the same time, we have to highlight the achievements of the Central government… The party has been energised by the arrival of Bansalji. This has to be replicated by the rank and file.”

Bansal has taken over the party co-observer charge for Bengal from Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya is the other observer for Bengal.

Advertisement

Sources said the other message Bansal had from the central leadership was to end the infighting in the state unit, which has been growing since Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar was made the state president last year.

“The party is aware of the internal fights. It has asked leaders to keep aside their differences and work unitedly to achieve our goals for the next elections,” a senior BJP leader said.

Dismissing the BJP’s “renewal” efforts, the TMC asked why the party held its training camp at the resort Vedic Village. “It was more to provide entertainment to its leaders than to hold a political meeting. Resort politics is in their culture as they don’t have any connect with the grass-roots or the common man. Our party is not bothered by their training camp or such modes of entertainment,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:57:57 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Court awards death sentence in murder and attempted rape of two-and-half-year-old victim

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement