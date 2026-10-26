Sunetra Pawar leads NCP to Fadnavis’ door with one demand: Return finance portfolio

A delegation of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Sunday to seek the return of the finance portfolio, which he took over following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sources say Devendra Fadnavis responded positively to the demand to return the portfolio to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

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Senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed confidence that the portfolio would be returned before the winter session, after ensuring adequate funds for drought mitigation.

After Ajit Pawar’s death, Fadnavis took charge of the finance portfolio as the Budget session was approaching and the state Budget had to be presented. The NCP claims it was assured the portfolio would be returned after some time, but that has not happened so far.

Against this backdrop, Sunetra Pawar, along with senior ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar, MLA Dhananjay Munde and others, met Fadnavis on Sunday.

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Speaking to the media, Bhujbal said, “The finance portfolio belongs to our quota, and our demand is that we should get it. We demanded from Chief Minister Fadnavis that it be returned as soon as possible. There are constant discussions about this among our MLAs and within the party, which is not right.”

“There is no dispute that the Chief Minister will return this portfolio. But currently, there is a drought situation, the loan waiver scheme is ongoing, advances need to be given to farmers, and the mobilisation of funds for that is underway. Once these matters are settled, the Chief Minister is completely positive about returning the portfolio,” Bhujbal said.

No discussion on a merger

Rejecting speculation about a merger, Bhujbal said such discussions were taking place only in the media. He also dismissed reports that five NCP (SP) ministers would be replaced or that a cabinet expansion was planned.

“One of our ministerial berths is vacant. However, rather than filling just one post, the BJP also wants to fill its vacant ministerial berths. In the future, it will all happen at once,” he said.