scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can’t claim immunity

Naidu said it was “a wrong notion” among members that they have privilege from action by agencies while Parliament is in session.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 4:26:41 pm
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Congress Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Congress Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed he was “insulted” as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday during the working hours of Parliament. On Friday, House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that MPs do not enjoy any immunity from arrest in criminal cases when the House is in session, and they cannot avoid summons issued by law enforcement agencies.

Naidu said it was “a wrong notion” among members that they have privilege from action by agencies while Parliament is in session. He went on to cite Article 105 of the Constitution, entailing MPs certain privileges so they can perform their duties without any hindrances; and Section 135A of the Civil Procedure Code that, he said, incorporates the privileges.

Also Read |Mallikarjun Kharge, Piyush Goyal spar in Rajya Sabha over ED summons to Congress leaders

“However, in criminal matters, MPs are not on a different footing than a common citizen. That means MPs do not enjoy any immunity from being arrested in a criminal case during the Session or otherwise,” Naidu said, also citing past observations in this regard and Supreme Court rulings.

Naidu reiterated that no member of the House should avoid appearing before any investigating agency if called, by citing reasons of House duty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Article 105 of the Constitution

It says: a) Subject to the provisions of the Constitution and rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament; b) No member shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of any thing said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof; c) The powers, privileges and immunities of each House of Parliament, and of the members and the committees of each House, may from time to time be defined.

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the Herald House where he was summoned for questioning by the ED in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Section 135A of Civil Procedure Code

It exempts from arrest and detention under civil process members of Parliament, Legislative Assemblies and Councils, those part of an ongoing meeting or committee of such a House, and during 40 days before and after such meeting, sitting or conference. It also says that no member shall be arrested in a civil case 40 days before and after the adjournment of the House and also when the House is in session. No member can be arrested within the precincts of Parliament without the permission of the House to which he/she belongs.

Also Read |Money laundering probe: ED searches Herald House, Congress slams govt

The Supreme Court view

In July 2021, the Supreme Court rejected a plea by the Kerala government to withdraw criminal cases against its MLAs, who destroyed public property and disrupted a Budget speech in the Assembly in 2015.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The state had claimed parliamentary privilege and immunity from criminal prosecution, arguing that the incident occurred inside the Assembly hall. They also said that prior sanction of the Speaker was necessary before the registration of an FIR by the police.

But the Supreme Court held that legislators who indulge in vandalism and general mayhem cannot claim parliamentary privilege and immunity from criminal prosecution, and that this could not be called “essential legislative action”. The Court also held that vandalism on the floor of the Assembly could not be equated with the right to protest by Opposition legislators.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 04:20:24 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained

Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'She is worthy!': Thor star Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Thor star Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement