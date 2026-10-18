Why Sukhu bid to redraw Himachal Pradesh after 50 years sets off a storm

The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to constitute a commission to examine the reorganisation of districts and other administrative units has triggered a political row, with the BJP questioning its timing before the Assembly elections slated for November 2027.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paved the way for the commission on May 22, and it was formally notified on October 14. Headed by retired Himachal Pradesh High Court judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the four-member panel includes advocate Vishal Panwar and retired Indian Forest Service officer Rajesh Sharma. The Director of Land Records will serve as its member-secretary. The commission has six months to submit its report.

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The BJP has accused the Congress government of using the exercise to deflect attention from its alleged failures to fulfil the electoral promises made in 2022. Sukhu has defended the move as “vyavastha parivartan (change in the system of governance)”, aimed at bringing administration closer to people.

Last rejig in 1972

Himachal Pradesh last underwent a major district reorganisation on September 1, 1972, when the erstwhile Kangra district was divided into Kangra, Hamirpur and Una, and Solan district was carved out. The number of districts rose from nine to 12, a year after the state attained full statehood in January 1971.

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“It is not the first time a Chief Minister has spoken about creating new districts. Former BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and ex-Congress CM Virbhadra Singh also discussed such proposals but abandoned them for various reasons, primarily the financial burden,” a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express.

“What makes the move significant is that, for the first time since 1972, a commission has been constituted. Earlier, there were discussions, meetings and some administrative appointments, but no commission,” the leader added.

Demands for reorganisation have persisted, particularly in Kangra, the state’s most populous district and the one with the most Assembly constituencies.

Dehra, Palampur and Nurpur are among the prominent claimants for district status. Residents of remote areas, including Rampur in Shimla district, have also made this demand.

Dehra, represented by Congress MLA Kamlesh Thakur, Sukhu’s wife, was granted police district status in August 2024 but has yet to become a revenue district.

Proposals stalled over costs

Successive governments have considered creating new districts but stopped short of acting on the proposals. Dhumal pursued the idea in 2002 and revisited it in 2011, but it was shelved amid concerns over costs and administrative challenges. Virbhadra Singh acknowledged similar demands in 2013 but did not prioritise them.

The case for reorganisation is also rooted in the difficulties residents face accessing government services across the state’s mountainous terrain. Dodra Kwar is about 198 km from Shimla, while Multhan is around 110 km from Dharamsala, a journey that can take about five hours. Remote areas such as Pangi and Bara Bhangal face even greater connectivity challenges.

BJP questions timing

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its electoral guarantees and making fresh announcements to deflect attention from its alleged failings.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister Satpal Singh Satti questioned why the commission had been constituted so close to the Assembly elections.

“Why is it being done only a year before the Assembly elections? If the Chief Minister was serious about people’s welfare, he should have constituted this commission much earlier. Creating new districts requires financial assistance, infrastructure and other resources. Our state is already facing a financial crunch,” Satti said.

Sukhu has rejected the criticism, saying any decision would depend on the commission’s findings. “Everything will depend on the report of the commission,” he said.

The financial implications remain a major concern. New districts would require administrative buildings, police stations, departmental offices, infrastructure and additional staff, adding to the burden on a state already facing financial constraints.

Panel yet to get office

Despite its formal constitution, the commission is yet to receive the infrastructure needed to begin work.

“So far, merely a notification has been issued. We are yet to get infrastructure like an office, manpower, vehicles, etc,” a panel member told The Indian Express. “We are yet to chalk out the strategy on how to complete the task within a period of six months.”

The commission will examine existing districts, subdivisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils and development blocks to assess whether new administrative units should be created or existing ones merged, divided or reorganised.

Population, geographical conditions, access to government offices and administrative efficiency will guide the review. The panel’s recommendations may shape the Sukhu dispensation’s next steps in an exercise successive governments have found politically significant but financially challenging.