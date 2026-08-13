The legacy that haunts Sukhbir Badal: Sacrilege, Dera row, and Panthic anger

The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Gurdwara Mata Saheb in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday has once again brought into focus the troubled relationship between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and sections of the Panthic camp. The attack comes against the backdrop of a much deeper political and Panthic contest over the SAD’s legacy, leadership, and future.

This is the second attack on Badal in the last two years. In December 2024, days after the Akal Takht declared him “tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct)” — and directed him and other former Akali ministers to perform religious punishment for “mistakes” during the SAD-BJP government’s 2007-17 tenure — Badal performed sewa (volunteer work) at the Golden Temple, when he was shot at. Badal escaped unharmed after a security officer intervened and the shooter was overpowered. The shooter, however, was out on bail in four months.

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The roots of the anger can be traced to several controversial developments during the Akali-BJP government’s 2007-17 tenure. One of the biggest flashpoints was the 2007 Dera Sacha Sauda controversy. Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had been accused of hurting Sikh sentiments after appearing in attire resembling that of Guru Gobind Singh. It triggered widespread protests and clashes. In September 2015, the Akal Takht accepted a written apology from the Dera chief and granted him pardon, a decision that was subsequently withdrawn amid strong opposition from the Sikh community.

Weeks later, the October 2015 sacrilege incident at Bargari village and the subsequent police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in Faridkot district became an even more damaging issue for the Badal government. Critics accused the government of mishandling the situation and failing to address Sikh sentiments and punish the culprits. The investigation into the sacrilege case continues, and last month, a new special investigation team probing the case questioned Sukhbir in Chandigarh.

The controversies contributed to the Akali Dal’s political decline, culminating in its defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections. Since then, its political footprint has shrunk steadily and it now has just one MLA and one MP.

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Another longstanding grievance has been the perception among a section of the Panthic leadership that the Badal family exercised excessive political influence over Sikh religious institutions, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body that runs gurdwaras, and the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat in Sikhism.

The political crisis confronting Sukhbir has deepened and there are now several claimants to the Panthic (Sikh religious) vote. The SAD won only three Assembly seats in 2022, compared with 15 in 2017, and demands for a change in leadership grew louder. Several breakaway groups such as SAD (Punar Surjit) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) have since emerged, further weakening the party’s traditional Panthic base. The Akali Dal is currently left with only one MLA, while two of its other 2022 winners have moved away from the party’s fold.

Anger over sacrilege a factor: AAP

Badal was attacked shortly after he prayed at the Sikh shrine that is run by the Nihang order. He sustained a minor injury on his arm after his security personnel jumped in to save him. He received a dressing at a private hospital.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler alleged that “anti-Panthic forces” could be behind the attack, pointing to the December 2024 attack at the Golden Temple.

Senior SAD leader and Sukhbir Badal’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a thorough CBI inquiry. “Had the previous inquiry been conducted properly when the attack took place at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, this incident would not have been repeated. It seems to be an effort to suppress the moderate Akali leadership in this border state, which is talking about communal harmony in Punjab. The investigation should be free and fair to prevent any further assassination bid,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state general secretary Baltej Pannu said an “attack on anyone is not justified, especially within gurdwara Sahib premises”.

“However, the SAD needs to understand that it has always sought votes in the name of the Panth and has formed the government five times on that plank. However, in 2015, incidents of sacrilege took place during its tenure, followed by lathi-charge and firing on protesters, in which two people were killed. That anger is still somewhere in the minds and hearts of the masses. The party needs to understand this aspect as well,” he said.

State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also spoke of the pent-up anger over the sacrilege incidents. “Sikh Sangat have genuine anger over Behbal Kalan, Bargari sacrilege, the 2015 police firing, delayed justice in sacrilege cases and several other unresolved issues. There is also deep disappointment with the Akali Dal handling of these matters. But political anger cannot justify violence. The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Nanded Sahib is condemnable. Justice must come through accountability and democracy, not violence,” he said.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also condemned the incident. “Deeply concerned to learn of the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal ji at Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib. Praying for his speedy recovery. Violence has no place, especially on the soil of our sacred Takhts,” he said.